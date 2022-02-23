360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) closed at $19.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.96%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.75%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.23, which means 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.