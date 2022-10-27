360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Soars 7.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) shares rallied 7.1% in the trading session on Wednesday to close at $10.38. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s efforts to optimize user base and expand partnerships with large financial institutions.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -41.8%. Revenues are expected to be $643.15 million, down 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on QFIN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Coherent (COHR), closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $34.08. Over the past month, COHR has returned -7%.

For Coherent , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.7% over the past month to $0.83. This represents a change of -4.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Coherent currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Coherent Corp. (COHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.