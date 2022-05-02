360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) closed at $14.52, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 11.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.81%.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $705 million, up 28.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.60 per share and revenue of $2.82 billion, which would represent changes of -21.9% and +9.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.87.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

