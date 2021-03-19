360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored (QFIN) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 13.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $35.15 in the previous session. 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored has gained 184.8% since the start of the year compared to the 2.1% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 5.5% return for the Zacks Technology Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 15, 2021, 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR reported EPS of $1.29 versus consensus estimate of $1.05.

For the current fiscal year, 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is expected to post earnings of $4.22 per share on $2.14 billion in revenues. This represents a 11.05% change in EPS on an 8.02% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.47 per share on $2.38 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 5.92% and 11.38%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 8X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13.7X versus its peer group's average of 15.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR passes the test. Thus, it seems as though 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR have been rising, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also impressive, including Rocket Companies (RKT), TeleTech Holdings (TTEC), and ExlService Holdings (EXLS), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

However, it is worth noting that the Zacks Industry Rank for this group is in the bottom half of the ranking, so it isn't all good news for 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR. Still, the fundamentals for 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR are promising, and it still has potential despite being at a 52-week high.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC): Get Free Report



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT): Get Free Report



ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.