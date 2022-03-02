360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) closed at $19.20, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.65% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 10.02% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.05% in that time.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, down 7.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.68, which means 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QFIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

