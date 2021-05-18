360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) closed the most recent trading day at $24.93, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 3.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.41% in that time.

QFIN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect QFIN to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 333.33%.

QFIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $2.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.05% and +19.1%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QFIN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. QFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note QFIN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.39.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QFIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

