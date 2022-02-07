360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) closed at $19.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.46% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 9.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.75%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.54, which means 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QFIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.