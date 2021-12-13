360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased QFIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.7, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QFIN was $23.7, representing a -47.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $45 and a 129.21% increase over the 52 week low of $10.34.

QFIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). QFIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.46. Zacks Investment Research reports QFIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.57%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the qfin Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

