360 DigiTech Inc - ADR Shares Close the Day 13.1% Higher - Daily Wrap

360 DigiTech Inc - ADR (QFIN) shares closed today 13.1% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 73.0% year-to-date, up 90.8% over the past 12 months, and up 23.6% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.3%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $23.32 and as low as $20.07 this week.

Shares closed 48.7% below its 52-week high and 104.6% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 79.5% higher than the 10-day average and 15.5% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.5.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 87.6%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 95.0%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.