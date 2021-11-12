360 DigiTech Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for QFIN

In trading on Friday, shares of 360 DigiTech Inc (Symbol: QFIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.88, changing hands as high as $26.30 per share. 360 DigiTech Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QFIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QFIN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.34 per share, with $45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.