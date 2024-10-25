360 Capital REIT Director’s Interest Update

360 Capital REIT (AU:TOT) has released an update.

360 Capital REIT has announced a change in the indirect interests of its director, Andrew Moffat, as Cowoso Capital Pty Ltd acquired an additional 19,395 fully paid ordinary securities. This acquisition was made under the September 2024 Quarter Distribution Reinvestment Plan, increasing the total securities held to 1,117,146.

