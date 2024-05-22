News & Insights

360 Capital Group’s Noticeable Shift in Shareholder Influence

May 22, 2024 — 11:58 pm EDT

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group Limited has seen a change in substantial holdings, with an increase in voting power from 41.93% to 42.96%, as reported by shareholders and directors Tony Pitt and Teresa Gallagher. The shift in holdings comes after a series of changes within the company’s voting securities. This notice reflects the company’s evolving investor landscape and potential implications for 360 Capital Group’s strategic direction.

