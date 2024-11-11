360 Capital Group Reveals On-Market Buyback Plan

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group has announced an on-market buy-back of its fully paid ordinary units, signaling a potential opportunity for investors interested in the company’s stock. The buy-back is aimed at optimizing the capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. This move could attract attention from those keen on stock buy-back strategies in the financial markets.

