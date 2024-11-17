360 Capital Group Director Increases Stake

News & Insights

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Tony Pitt has acquired 257,353 fully paid ordinary stapled securities through an on-market trade, increasing his total to 98.5 million securities. This move may attract attention from investors watching insider activities as an indicator of company performance.

