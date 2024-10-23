News & Insights

360 Capital Group Director Increases Stake

October 23, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group Limited has reported a change in director Tony Pitt’s interest, with the acquisition of 262,687 Fully Paid Ordinary Stapled Securities through on-market trades. This increases Pitt’s total holdings to over 97.8 million securities, indicating a strategic move to bolster his stake in the company. Investors may find this development intriguing as it reflects ongoing confidence in the company’s market performance.

