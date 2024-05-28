360 Capital Group Continues Stock Buy-Back

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group has announced an update to their on-market stock buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 15,737 stapled securities on the previous day, adding to the 10,510,244 securities bought back previously. The move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital effectively.

