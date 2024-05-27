360 Capital Group Continues Stock Buy-Back

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, with a total of 25,262 securities purchased on the previous day. This brings the aggregate number of securities bought back to 10,484,982. The buy-back involves fully paid ordinary/stapled securities, as part of the company’s strategy to manage capital effectively.

