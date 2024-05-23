360 Capital Group Continues Share Buy-Back

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group has provided an update on its share buy-back program, with a notification that an additional 52,154 fully paid ordinary/stapled securities were bought back on the market the previous day. This buy-back is part of an ongoing effort, having accumulated a total of 10,340,356 securities repurchased before the last trading day.

