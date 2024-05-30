360 Capital Group Continues Securities Buy-Back

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group has announced an on-market buy-back of its fully paid ordinary/stapled securities. As of the latest update on May 31, 2024, the company has repurchased a total of 10,566,867 securities, with 11,683 bought back on the previous day. This move is part of a daily buy-back notification to the market.

