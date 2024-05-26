News & Insights

360 Capital Group Announces Buy-Back Progress

May 26, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group Limited has issued an update on its stock buy-back program, announcing the purchase of an additional 92,472 securities on the previous day. This brings the total number of securities bought back under the program to 10,392,510. The buy-backs are part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital effectively.

