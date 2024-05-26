360 Capital Group Announces Buy-Back Progress

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group Limited has issued an update on its stock buy-back program, announcing the purchase of an additional 92,472 securities on the previous day. This brings the total number of securities bought back under the program to 10,392,510. The buy-backs are part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital effectively.

For further insights into AU:TGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.