36 Stocks to Buy If the Value Rotation Fizzles Out

When momentum stocks blew up last week, everyone got excited about the possibility that it would be value stocks’ turn to shine. But with the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates and growth still slow, there’s a good chance investors will just go back to buying what has worked.

That’s the claim made by Credit Suisse strategist Jonathan Golub, who screened the S&P 500 for stocks that match four criteria of what worked in the past year or so: low volatility, low short interest, high valuations, and high momentum. He came up with 36 stocks, a veritable who’s who of big name U.S. companies, including Walt Disney (DIS), McDonald’s (MCD), Starbucks (SBUX), and Walmart (WMT).

Those four stocks easily outpaced the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the past 12 months. Disney has gained 24%, Walmart has risen 23%, Starbucks has jumped 65%, and McDonald’s has climbed 33%. The Dow is up 3.2% during the same period, while the S&P 500 has risen 3.8%.

Of course, for every strategist who sees a quick end to the value rotation, there’s another who thinks it has legs. If you’re in the latter camp, then there might be an easy solution: avoid the companies Golub lists in favor of those that have the opposite characteristics.

Your call.

Here’s Golub’s full list of stocks:

