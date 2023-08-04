News & Insights

Personal Finance

36% of Adults Feel Less Prepared For Retirement Than Their Parents — Here’s Why

August 04, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates ->

In the U.S., we’ve long had a retirement crisis – meaning that most Americans can’t adequately save for their golden years. With time, this crisis is getting worse. According to the National Council on Aging, 90% of older households saw decreases in income and net value of wealth between 2014 and 2016. A new survey from New York Life Insurance Company found that 36% of adults today feel less prepared for retirement than their parents. Why is this? 

Social Security 2023: Recent Study Shows Quarter of Americans Underestimate Their Benefits By $5,000
Learn: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

Feeling Alone/Lack of Support  

Though there are some safety nets offered for U.S. retirees – most notably Social Security and Medicare – none of these can cover a comfortable retirement and there’s no eternal guarantee that they’ll be sufficiently in place for all future generations. With a shortage of government provisions and a lack of overall support, it’s no wonder that 44% of Americans feel they’re “doing it alone.” What’s more, too few Americans enlist the help of a financial advisor. On top of that, financial literacy is not commonly taught, so people have to seek an education on their own, usually once they’re already grown, if ever.  

Inflation 

Seventy-eight percent of adults say their ability to save for retirement has been negatively impacted, and 47% of that number cite current inflation as a top reason. Though inflation has been cooling, it hasn’t entirely resolved and Americans are being deeply affected – with many still living paycheck to paycheck because of it.  

Unexpected Expenses 

An emergency fund should be a pillar in your budget, but many Americans are blindsided by unexpected expenses. The survey found that of the 78% who said that their ability to save for retirement has been negatively impacted, 36% cite unexpected expenses as a hindrance. The majority of consumers aren’t even ready to cover a $1,000 surprise expense. 

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s How Often You Should Check Your Retirement Account Balance
Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

Health Issues 

Twenty-six percent of the 78% of respondents who said that their ability to save for retirement has been negatively impacted named health issues as a top reason. According to a survey by Regions Next Step, a financial educational program designed by Regions Bank, 35% of those polled have medical debt, and the vast majority (82%) are struggling to pay it down. 

“The data confirm [sic] what we know pre-retirees are experiencing,” said Suzanne Schmitt, head of Financial Wellness at New York Life. “As traditional retirement savings and income vehicles come under pressure or become unavailable, people are feeling anxious and many also feel unprepared. That effect is compounded by inflation and unexpected expenses, which have made saving for retirement even harder, and that’s before we factor in caregiving, rising healthcare costs, and potential long-term care needs.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 36% of Adults Feel Less Prepared For Retirement Than Their Parents — Here’s Why

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.