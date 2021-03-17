36 Best Amazon Prime Benefits to Use in 2021

Back in the day, a big reason to hook up with the bargain-shopping online retailer Amazon.com was the free two-day shipping, the very roots of Amazon Prime.

That was then. Now, since my Amazon shopping addiction has waned (and my annual membership is due), I thought I'd explore what other perks being an Amazon Prime membership gets me, along with the other 100 million or so Prime subscribers worldwide paying $119 a year for membership (or you could pay $12.99 a month, but that comes out to $155.88 a year). You may be surprised by some of today's best Amazon Prime benefits -- besides free two-day shipping (and quickly becoming one-day, same day and in some locations, one-hour shipping).

Take a look at 36 of these perks that surround the free shipping of Amazon Prime.

SEE MORE 10 Good Reasons to Cancel Amazon Prime

Getty Images

Free Same-Day Delivery

Free two-day shipping is so 2005, the year Amazon launched Prime. Today's Amazon Prime is all about getting more stuff to members at an ever-faster pace as Amazon builds more distribution centers (above its recent efforts to speed up free two-day delivery to free one-day delivery; I've recently started getting several Amazon-shipped items in one day, free; the order defaults to one-day at checkout).

Now this: Free same-day delivery. It doesn't apply everywhere, mind you, but more than 10,000 eligible cities and towns -- mostly major metropolitan areas -- and counting is a fairly wide swath. If your ZIP code, which you can check out right here, offers same-day service, when you order before noon and choose the same-day shipping option at checkout, Amazon says the package will be delivered by 9 p.m. (Sundays included, and don't be surprised to see the U.S. Postal Service delivering, even on Sundays, though I'm seeing more and more Amazon-branded delivery vans; keep an eye out for Amazon-owned electric delivery vehicles). If you order past noon, an option is next-day delivery. Two caveats: The same-day order must total $35 or more, and not every product Amazon stocks is eligible (but more than 3 million are marked with the “Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery” logo, so there). If your same-day-delivery swag is under $35, Amazon will dock you a surcharge of three bucks, so you might want to slow your roll. Oh, and if you don't have a Prime membership and want that certain something-something delivered the same day, you can do so, but you'll be clipped $12.99 per item.

SEE MORE 5 Alternatives to Amazon Prime

Getty Images

Free Two-Hour Delivery

Talk about impulse shopping. Amazon's Prime Now service delivers the grocery goods to Prime members for free within two hours, currently in more than 100 (and growing) select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, Virginia Beach and central New Jersey (Hi Mom and Dad!). Free two-hour delivery includes grocery orders from Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon, or the online Amazon Fresh. Can't wait two hours? You can pick up your goodies at your Whole Foods market in one hour. Prime Now specializes in delivering items ranging from prepared foods and produce to canned goods, fresh meat and seafood, household essentials and more.

Oh, and FYI, if you were an Amazon Pantry customer you aren’t any longer. Amazon recently discontinued that service as it consolidated its grocery-delivery services. Don’t worry; all the grocery products are still there.

Getty Images

Get Paid for No-Rush Delivery

Hey, if you can have patience with some of your orders, it just may pay off. Choose free no-rush shipping at checkout, and you can earn either a discount or a promotional award that can be used for future Amazon purchases. Your no-rush order will arrive within six business days, rather than the standard two days for Prime members (and I've found that "six days" was really three days a couple of times I've used no-rush). Awards are applied after your no-rush order ships. Typical givebacks include digital swag including instant video downloads, digital music, eBooks, and Amazon app store apps. You don’t choose the rewards. Amazon does.

SEE MORE 3 Great Low-Rate Credit Cards

Getty Images

Get Your Prime Wardrobe on

With dressing rooms closed in most clothing bricks-and-mortar retailers during the pandemic, we’re unable to try on clothes before we buy them. Now, Amazon has you covered -- in clothes. Prime Wardrobe is Prime's answer to the dressing room. Pick out women’s, men’s, kids’, and baby clothing, shoes, and accessories online at Amazon Wardrobe. Select up to 8 items (making sure they have the Prime Wardrobe logo) and they'll be shipped for free and at no charge to you. You have seven days to try them on and check out what you want to buy. It's free to return anything you don't want to purchase. Your Prime Wardrobe order comes in a resealable box or bag with a prepaid return label. You just have to haul it over to a UPS outlet or other retailers taking Amazon returns (see below). They'll take care of the rest.

SEE MORE 31 Kirkland Products Retirees Should Buy at Costco

Getty Images

Give to Your Favorite Charity

Did you know you could shop, buy and give to your favorite registered charitable organization through Amazon Prime? Neither did I, until a year or so ago. This charity-driven alt form of Amazon shopping is called AmazonSmile. Simply pick a charity you wish to receive donations from Amazon and do all of your Amazon.com shopping on your personal AmazonSmile page. It has the exact same products and prices as your regular Amazon.com page, and you can switch between your regular Prime account and AmazonSmile. Amazon will gently nudge you to AmazonSmile if you forget, but here's a hint: Just as you've bookmarked your regular Amazon.com account, you can bookmark your AmazonSmile account and toggle if you wish. There are more than a million eligible 501(c)(3) public charitable organizations to choose from, and the one you pick will receive 0.5% of the value of your eligible purchases (there are tens of millions of eligible products). I'm helping support Friends of Frying Pan Park Farm, a county park in Virginia that is a working farm interpreting farm life of the 1920s to the 1950s.

SEE MORE Donate to Charity and Cut Your Tax Bill

Getty Images

Membership Sharing

You can share your Amazon Prime membership with your household via Amazon Household. Here's the deal: Your Prime benefits can be shared with one other adult in a household -- as long as you both agree to share your payment methods (you link your accounts via Amazon Household). That’s fine for, say, a spouse or significant other, but giving your roommate access to your credit or debit card might be a deal-breaker. Your partner in Prime has to have a separate Amazon account to be able to be added to your Prime membership. You'll then be able to share certain Prime perks including free two-day shipping, digital content and more. Teens and younger children can also be added (up to four) but they have parental-restricted access, praise be (younger children cannot buy anything on Amazon; with parental controls, they can access certain digital content).

SEE MORE 21 Best and Worst Things to Buy at Aldi

Getty Images

Access to Exclusive Brands

Amazon is expanding its private-label offerings -- an area that holds huge business potential, as we pointed out in our story about Costco's Kirkland Signature brands. Amazon Elements (vitamins, nutritional supplements, baby wipes, etc.) products, for example, are already available only to Prime members, and the company is rolling out other exclusive private-label brands. Also unique about Elements: Scan a special code on the product -- using your Amazon Shopping app -- and you will see where every ingredient in the product was sourced, down to the water in the baby wipes.

SEE MORE 19 Worst Things to Buy at Warehouse Clubs

Getty Images

Unlimited Photo Storage (Videos, Too)

Amazon Prime members get unlimited, full resolution photo storage. Yes, unlimited. Plus, you can add up to five others, as in family and friends, connected in the, er, Family Vault. Photos are accessible from any device anywhere you can tap into your Amazon Prime account. If you're like me, doubling down by having an Amazon Prime account and paying Apple every month for cloud storage for those precious pix, it may be time to trim some costs.

You also get 5 GB of storage for videos, documents, and other files just for you, not the crew from the Vault. Want more storage? You can buy it.

Oh, and no worries about tagging photos. Amazon's scary servers will automatically sort your photos. Want to free up storage on your phone? Use the Amazon app, upload them to Prime Photos and delete them from your phone. What could possibly go wrong?

SEE MORE How to Cancel Your Amazon Prime Membership

Getty Images

Prime for Students

Should normal return and your kids are physically back at college, here comes Amazon Prime Student, just right for sitting around the dorm room and streaming the highly anticipated next installment of Stranger Things or Coming 2 America and other just-released films, during study breaks. It's free for the first six months with a legit ".edu" school email address (along with proof you’re actually taking at least one class; maybe not going to class, but taking it). The one-time-only free trial includes free two-day Prime shipping (ramen noodles and Doritos don't buy themselves), free same-day pickup, unlimited movie streaming, access to Amazon Music Unlimited for the bargain price of 99 cents per month, and more. After six months it costs $6.49 a month or the less-expensive $59 a year for Prime Student. Oh, and you can buy textbooks on the cheap, if textbooks are your jam. Plus many, many more essentials for students.

SEE MORE 11 Tricks to Shopping at Amazon's Whole Foods

Getty Images

Free Music

Why pay for ad-free Pandora, Spotify or Apple Music when you're already making beautiful music with your Amazon Prime account? Included in Amazon Prime Music is free access to more than 2 million “hand-crafted” songs and more than a thousand playlists and stations programmed by Amazon's music experts at no additional cost. The drawback? Music fans argue that Amazon's free playlists and stations aren't as deep as those of competing streaming services -- and it's true. (I couldn't access OneRepublic songs on the Prime freebie.) Per Amazon: "The selection of songs and albums available with Prime Music is always changing. New titles are added to the Prime Music catalog, and occasionally titles are removed." But before you fork over an extra $9.99 a month for Apple Music or Spotify, download Amazon's music app and take it for a test run. It might be all you need. If not, an upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited, which features more than 70 million songs including new releases (there you are, OneRepublic), runs $7.99 a month for Prime members, and Amazon runs deals giving you 30 days gratis, so you can try before you buy.

SEE MORE How Much Does Amazon Prime Cost for a Membership?

Getty Images

Free Books, Magazines, Audiobooks

You don't need a public library to get a free loaner when you have Amazon Prime. That's because the cost of an Amazon Prime membership includes access to a fairly wide collection of 1,000 books, magazines and audiobooks nestled in Prime Reading. Prime Reading allows you or your household to borrow up to 10 titles at a time and from a selection of Kindle books, magazines, short works, books with Audible narration, comics, and more. The available content is updated periodically, says Amazon, and titles are added and removed. Prime Reading can be viewed on Amazon's proprietary Fire tablet and Kindle e-reader, or via the Kindle reading apps for iOS and Android.

As a bonus, Prime members also get free access to certain podcasts and other audiobooks and series through Audible Channels, a limited version of Audible. You need to download the Audible app and log in with your Prime account to start listening. Otherwise, a subscription to the full version of Audible, owned by Amazon, costs $14.95 a month (there’s a 30-day free trial).

SEE MORE 70 Valuable Things You Can Get for Free

Getty Images

Binge on Your Favorite Shows

Look at you, Amazon Prime member: Binge-watching at no charge the new Amazon series Tell Me Your Secrets or the exceptional One Night in Miami, another Amazon original. Yes, I am increasingly taking advantage of watching free movies and TV series via Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video. If you have a newer TV, the Prime Video app comes built in, so click on it and boom! You’re in the movies. Oh, and don't you worry. While you're watching Prime Video, Amazon is watching you. The "personal recommendations based on your viewing history" can be both creepy and convenient.

You can even download movies and TV shows to mobile devices for later viewing (and what you buy, you keep in Your Video Library at Amazon). Cable TV and satellite cord-cutters may be pleased to know they can binge on HBO, Showtime, Starz and many more streaming services via the Amazon Prime app. Additional fees for those channels run from $4.99 to $14.99 a month for Prime members.

SEE MORE 9 Ways Costco Tricks Shoppers

Getty Images

Early Access to Lightning Deals

You like your deals fast and hot. And you want to be at the front of the pack getting them. Amazon Prime members enjoy access to those one-off, deeply discounted Lightning Deals 30 minutes before the great unwashed as part of Prime Early Access. Lightning Deals are only good for a few hours (or as long as supplies last) so if you really want what's on sale early access is an advantage. But even then, Amazon warns some deals could sell out during the early access period, before opening up to the general public. Recent Prime Early Access Lightning Deals included 28% off an APOSEN smart Wi-Fi robot floor vacuum to 32% off a 50-pack of disposable face masks.

SEE MORE Apple’s 12 Biggest Product Flops of All Time

Getty Images

Something for New Moms and Dads

The former Amazon Mom benefit has morphed into Amazon Family, a Prime perk that includes up to 20% off diapers, baby food and more, free shipping and free returns, which we don’t want to think about when we’re talking diapers. Oh, and Amazon Family has lots of other nice perks, meaning discounts on kid-friendly items.

SEE MORE 12 Smart Moves to Save More at IKEA

Getty Images

Say Hello to Alexa

If you own an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot device or anything else built with the ears and voice of Alexa, your Prime membership allows you to place orders through Alexa, the voice-activated digital assistant. For example, if you just ran out of fresh batteries for your flashlight, say "Alexa, order AA batteries" and a 20-pack of AmazonBasics AA batteries will arrive on your doorstep two days later. Shipping is free for Prime members, natch, and Alexa is already aware of your Prime status.

Also, say "Alexa, what are your deals?" to learn about special Alexa-only discounts, although I find her voiced descriptions a bit difficult to follow. She does, however, tell some pretty corny jokes, and will sing "Happy Birthday" upon request.

SEE MORE 10 Ways YouTube Can Save You Money on DIY Projects

Getty Images

Whole Foods Discounts and Delivery

Amazon purchased the Whole Foods supermarket chain in the summer of 2017. Since then, shoppers have been able to order on Amazon.com the upscale grocer's private-label products, including those from 365 Everyday Value, Whole Paws and Whole Catch, and other items. Amazon also rolls with free two-hour delivery of groceries from Whole Foods to Prime members in select cities. Or you can opt for free one-hour pickup and still let store workers do the shopping and bagging for you.

Amazon gives Prime members an extra 10% off on sale items at Whole Foods stores (look for the yellow signs) plus other seasonal deals. To receive the discount, in-store shoppers must download the Whole Foods Market app to their phone, log in with their Prime account and have the code scanned on their phones at checkout. The Whole Foods Market app will also alert Amazon Prime shoppers to exclusive in-store deals; virtual coupons, don't you know?

More, you can also have any of your online Amazon.com orders shipped to Whole Foods stores that have Amazon Lockers (see below). You can also do Amazon.com returns at Whole Foods for free, no box or label needed. That Amazon-to-Whole-Foods connection is perfect if porch pirates are prevalent in your neighborhood.

SEE MORE 8 Secrets Wegmans Shoppers Need to Know

Getty Images

Fun With the Treasure Truck

Amazon has wheels: A fleet of bubble-blowing, music-spewing panel trucks roaming the streets in more than two dozen U.S. cities, hauling hot deals on cool items. You buy them online with your Prime membership and hoof it over to the Amazon Treasure Truck to pick up your treasures.

Well, you used to. And maybe in the future you will again. The actual physical trucks are offline doing community service during the pandemic. But when they return, here’s the deal:

First rolled out in 2016 in Seattle, Amazon's hometown, Treasure Trucks are now popping up in 29 major U.S. cities and metro areas, including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tampa, and Washington, D.C., getting all hip selling tech trends, outdoor essentials, fresh foods including giant porterhouse steaks, the latest Nintendo releases and more. You use the Amazon app (or sign up for text notifications) to see what the day's deals are on your local Treasure Truck (or in the city you're visiting), and make your purchase with the app by clicking "I want this." You'll get a confirmation email that will also tell you where the Treasure Truck is parked (think Whole Foods). It's your job to go claim your purchase. Warning: You may see dancers, costumed characters, costumed dogs, games and more at the tricked-out TT, but expect that at a later time, what with social distancing at the moment.

So for now, Amazon is still texting you the Treasure Truck deal of the day, and if you buy it, it will be shipped to your favorite place for receiving Amazon packages.

Getty Images

Free Release-Date Delivery

Are you waiting for that hot new video game, book (yes, we still love print) or movie, or the latest jam from your favorite band? Get it by 7 p.m. the day it's released, courtesy of Amazon Prime.

Maybe you're looking forward to Metroid Prime 4 for Nintendo Switch releasing Dec. 31, 2022 (yes, 2022). Choose "release date delivery" when you make your purchase and, hello, Primer, you're among the first to be checking out something hot and fresh.

SEE MORE Video Games Aren’t Just for Teenagers

Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon.com launched its Black-Friday-in-July Prime Day back in 2015, ostensibly to celebrate its 20th anniversary. In reality, Prime Day (or really, day-or-two) is a way for Amazon to juice sales in mid-summer, when consumers tend to spend more time on vacation and less time in stores and online. Amazon tries to grab the attention (and dollars) of its 100 million Prime members worldwide by offering them exclusive deals on Prime Day itself, as well as in the days leading up to the big event.

Prime Day 2020 was a bit different as the coronavirus pandemic rattled the world. Instead of mid-July, Prime Day was in October, and not only triggered record Prime Day sales for Amazon, it launched the 2020 end-of-the-year holiday shopping season a month early.

We don’t yet know when Prime Day 2021 will be this year -- will Amazon move it back to summer, or keep it in October for a shot at repeat success? Whichever, iIf Prime Day stays true to form, Prime members can expect red-hot deals on a smorgasbord of gadgets and geegaws, especially on Amazon's proprietary products including Alexa-activated devices. You have to be a Prime member to buy, but news flash: You can sign up for a 30-day free trial. Some shoppers cancel after Prime Day and before the 30 days are up to dodge the $119-a-year Prime membership fee. Just sayin'.

Getty Images

Easy Re-Ordering

Sometimes, you just forget. You forget where you purchased the water filter for your fridge, and when it's time to get it replaced. Or you forget where (and when) you bought those fading off-brand, discount (but excellent) replacement ink cartridges for your printer. Or you just want to do price comparisons on those items between Amazon and the manufacturer's online store. Prime has you covered.

Click on the Orders button at the top of your Amazon.com page (near the cart). It will take you to the Your Orders page and will default to show you your purchases from the last six months. You can also go back to the very first order you made. My first order was on Oct. 24, 2007, and it was a schizophrenic cart containing an electric toothbrush, a 24-pack of canned salsa, a book (In the Shadow of No Towers) and a pack of replacement heads for the new toothbrush. This is a no-judgment zone, people.

SEE MORE Best Free or Cheap Things to Do With Your Kids

Getty Images

Free Delivery to Your Car

Amazon has this delivery option paused due to the coronavirus crisis, but when it restarts, if you own a certain make and model car, Amazon will deliver your Prime packages to your car instead of your front porch, the better to deter porch thieves. Starting off in 37 cities, the service is only available for 2015 or later Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles that have active OnStar accounts or Volvos with active Volvo on Call accounts. Select Ford, Lincoln, Honda and Acura vehicles are now part of the pack.

If you have an eligible vehicle, you'll need to download the Key by Amazon app, which will give the delivery driver access to your ride. Amazon said the car must be parked in an “open, street-level, and publicly accessible area.” Depending on the type of vehicle it is and how much space is available, the package will be stowed in the trunk or the cabin.

The rest is done by voodoo. You'll get a four-hour window notification of delivery, you'll be notified when the driver arrives, the driver will notify Amazon, your car will be unlocked, package inserted, car locked and you're notified again.

SEE MORE 6 Things You Can Get at Costco Without a Membership

Getty Images

In-Home Delivery When You're Not Home

This one is also on pause during the coronavirus pandemic, but in-home deliveries by Amazon when you’re not home will likely restart at some point. Here’s how it works: You outfit your home with an Amazon-enabled smart lock and camera (Ring, owned by Amazon, works, too). If your residence is in one of the 50 metropolitan areas where Key by Amazon delivers in this manner, you’ll be able to allow delivery drivers to drop your package inside your home using the Key by Amazon app. You just have to fork over a couple of hundred bucks to outfit your home with a special Amazon kit that includes a smart lock and an in-home camera to eyeball the delivery. Again with Key by Amazon, you'll be notified when the delivery is about to be made, and remotely unlock your door. The package is placed just inside your door and you notice this because you're watching, remotely, through that camera via your mobile device. You'll spend around $220 (plus installation fees if you're not comfortable installing the smart lock) for this one-time setup.

SEE MORE Your Guide to Roth Conversions

Getty Images

In-Garage Delivery When You’re Not Home

Also driven by the Key by Amazon app, Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery is not on hold during the pandemic, and is touted by Amazon as a perfect contactless delivery method to keep your purchases safe from porch pirates. It’s free for Prime members and available in more than 4,000 cities. You can even have your Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh (see below) groceries left in your garage.

Here’s how it works: Drivers get temporary access to open your garage door when the Amazon delivery app confirms the driver’s identity and delivery route. The vetted drivers are instructed to go no more than 5 feet inside your garage to drop off the package. You can also follow their moves via an optional in-garage camera.

See if your garage door opener will play nice with Amazon Key for Garage. If it is not and you still want the service, you can install a myQ smart garage hub to make your garage compatible with Key by Amazon.

SEE MORE 18 Things You Can't Return to Amazon

Getty Images

In-Gate Delivery When You’re Not Home

This is a new one from Amazon: In-Gate Delivery from Key by Amazon. Designed for single-family homes with gated driveways or fences with electronic locks, as well as small apartment complexes. You'll need the Ring Access Controller Pro and the Key by Amazon app to allow Amazon drivers access to your locked gate so they can safely secure your package behind the locked gate.

SEE MORE 6 Money-Smart Ways to Spend Your Third Stimulus Check

Getty Images

Take Your Amazon Returns to Kohl's

Amazon.com has partnered with Kohl's department stores to provide Amazon shoppers with another place to return their Amazon products -- and stir up some foot traffic for Kohl's.

The team-up makes it a win-win for both retailers. Amazon shoppers have another place to drop off returns besides UPS, Whole Foods stores and Amazon Hub locales (see below), and Kohl's will gain some potential shoppers, who must drop off their Amazon returns at customer service. Why is it a win for Kohl's? In my experience, the customer service desks at Kohl's are deep inside the store (in one local Kohl's, it's in the back of the second level of the store). That's a whole lot of merchandise to pass by as you drop off the Amazon package and leave the store.

SEE MORE 7 5G Stocks With More Catalysts Than 5G

Getty Images

Amazon Hub Locker

Whether receiving or returning, Amazon Hub Locker is a nice perk for Prime shoppers who live in porch-delivered, package-theft-prone areas. Amazon-owned Whole Foods stores and other retailers have the self-serve locker kiosks installed. They're free to use for picking up items or returning them.

Here's the drill: Sign into your Amazon account and find the closest Amazon Locker to you. Put that address in your address book and choose it as the default delivery site for your goods when you check out and pay for your order. When the package is delivered, you'll receive a code to unlock the locker. Follow the instructions on the screen.

SEE MORE What Will Drive Apple Stock in 2021?

Getty Images

Pick Up or Return Your Amazon Purchase at an Amazon Hub

It’s not just Kohl’s getting into the return-your-Amazon-buys-at-my-store business. Small retailers are getting in the game now for many of the same reasons, including ginning foot traffic so Amazon shoppers might buy something from their store.

Here’s how it works: A retailer (or apartment complex) reaches out to Amazon to become an Amazon Hub store. As a hub, shoppers can return as well as pick up orders at that Hub. That way the Amazon shopper doesn't have to worry about porch pirates. Their Amazon order is safely tucked into the Hub store. Don’t like your Amazon order? Just like at Kohl’s, you can take your order to the Hub location and they’ll pack it up and return it to Amazon, all at no charge to you (as a Prime member, returns on most products are free).

That Hub station owner just hopes you might have a look-see at the items they’re selling and maybe buy an item or two -- and tell your friends about the service.

Hub partners also have the option of just playing host to an Amazon Locker, such as the ones many Whole Foods, malls and other retailers have.

SEE MORE 38 Ways to Earn Extra Cash With a Cool Side Hustle

Getty Images

Fast-Gift Others

If you're not at all concerned about gift-wrapping gifts during the holidays or on birthdays and anniversaries, you can fast-gift family and friends via Amazon Prime (and, of course, with free two-day shipping). Add their address to your Amazon address book, shop, and when you're paying for your cart, choose their address as the default shipping destination. Just remember to change the default address back to your home when shopping for yourself.

SEE MORE 10 Ways to Spend Less at Target

Getty Images

Shop Women-Owned Businesses

Here's a discovery: You can shop at women-owned businesses parked in the Amazon world to give budding female entrepreneurs a boost. The service is available on Amazon Storefronts, and offerings include everything from clothing and spa goods to books and party supplies.

SEE MORE Getting Women to Talk About Money

Getty Images

Make Any Day Your Amazon Day

Now you can tell Amazon what day (or two) of the week you prefer to get your Prime deliveries. This one is especially good if you subscribe to items on Amazon.com for regular delivery, or if you want to be home when your packages arrive, or if you want to cut down on packaging, or if you just want to say hey to the delivery driver. Tell Amazon which day of the week you designate as "Amazon Day" and they'll lock it in. You can choose up to two Amazon Days.

SEE MORE 10 Worst Things to Keep in Your Wallet

Getty Images

Discounts at Amazon Stores

And you thought Amazon was just an online shopping site. Say hello to Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Go, Amazon Go Grocery and Amazon Fresh, five brick-and-mortar store concepts from the retail giant.

Amazon 4-star stores sell a range of products that get 4-star reviews by Amazon customers, plus a smattering of new products that might not have that top rating, but are popular and/or new and trending. This includes Amazon-proprietary products such as Echo, Kindle and Fire TV devices. Anyone can shop in Amazon 4-star stores, but only Prime members get the same Prime prices they see online. There are 31 Amazon 4-star stores open or in “coming soon” phases, and they’re scattered throughout the country. Note that some of the stores are operating under limited hours during the pandemic.

Amazon Books is exactly what you’d expect in the name: Amazon Books is a bookstore chain, a fitting tribute to Amazon, which cut its teeth as an online-only bookstore 26 years ago. In its 24 locations, Amazon Books sells a curated selection of bestsellers, new releases, or books rated four stars and above by Amazon customers (as with its other stores, anyone can shop at Amazon Books, but only Prime members get Prime prices). You’ll also find Amazon’s Kindle reading devices and more, but people: This is Amazon Books, not Amazon 4-star or Amazon Go, so don't expect a sammich or a lot of gadgets.

Amazon Go stores sell already assembled, ready-to-eat meals and snacks for breakfast, lunch and snack time. The stores are true grab-and-go. There are no registers. Shoppers use the free Amazon Go app and scan it at the entrance to get in the gate, then scan the QR code of items they want, bag them and leave the store. Your Amazon account will be automatically charged. There are currently 26 Amazon Go stores, in Chicago, New York City, San Francisco and Seattle. Two Amazon Go stores are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon Go Grocery takes the Amazon Go concept and adds in fresh seasonal produce and local baked goods. There are currently only two Amazon Go stores, both in the Seattle area.

Amazon Fresh stores are small fresh food markets offering produce, meats and seafood, as well as prepared foods made fresh in the store. There currently only a handful of Amazon Fresh stores, all located in Southern California.

Getty Images

Game for Free and Score Loot

Prime Gaming is the place to be if you’re a gamer and you have Amazon Prime. You can play online games for free, and you can even up your game with free loot. How about upgrading your Madden Ultimate team or get the Kosatka Submarine Station in Grand Theft Auto online? Other offers include playing “Hole.io” ad-free for 21 days and power-up bundles for free on several games. You also get a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch.TV, the live streaming platform for gamers. It’s owned by Amazon.

SEE MORE 5 States With No State Sales Tax

Getty Images

Make Amazon Your Prime Prescription Drugstore

Here’s a fresh one in the Amazon Prime lineup: Amazon Pharmacy. Amazon will take over delivering your prescriptions within two days, for free. Amazon promises more savings, too, but you’ll want to check to see if your scripts are less expensive at Amazon Pharmacy compare to your current pharmacy or online service.

SEE MORE How to Pay for Pricey Prescriptions

Getty Images

Shop Used in the Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse: Where all the things you returned to Amazon go to be resold. Here you’ll find millions of used and open-box items sold at bargain prices. Those items range from used home and kitchen goods, used computers, Amazon devices, digital cameras, used TVs and unlocked cell phones.

SEE MORE ​16 Deal Sites and Tools for Finding Online Shopping Bargains

Getty Images

Head Over to The Shop by ShopBop for Designer Deals

You can get fashioned up, even find designer work-from-home gear, in the The Shop by Shopbop on Amazon. Amazon bought the Wisconsin-based fashion retailer in 2006, and The Shop by Shopbop offers stylish clothing, shoes, designer goods, accessories and bags.

SEE MORE Luxury Stocks: Profit from Indulgence

Getty Images

Hoof It to Zappos and Get Premium Shipping

Betcha didn’t know Amazon also owns online shoe giant Zappos, now did you? It does. And if you link your Amazon Prime account with your Zappos account, you’ll earn 2 Zappos shopping points for every $1 you spend. That’s twice what run-of-the-mill Zappos VIPs earn.

SEE MORE 2021 Child Tax Credit Calculator

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.