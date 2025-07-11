36 Analysts Assess Tesla: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 36 analysts provided ratings for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 16 7 2 5 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 6 1 1 3 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 3 1 2

Analysts have recently evaluated Tesla and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $326.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $500.00 and a low estimate of $19.05. A decline of 1.58% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Tesla by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $285.00 $315.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $375.00 $390.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Sell $175.00 $175.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $315.00 $285.00 Michael Tyndall HSBC Maintains Reduce $120.00 $120.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $303.00 $303.00 Mickey Legg Benchmark Raises Buy $475.00 $350.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Sell $175.00 $175.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Sell $215.00 $190.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Alex Potter Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $410.00 $410.00 Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Neutral $320.00 $320.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $285.00 $295.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $500.00 $350.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $390.00 $325.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $235.00 $275.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Sell $170.00 $170.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $450.00 $455.00 Mickey Legg Benchmark Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $325.00 $375.00 Craig Irwin Roth MKM Lowers Buy $395.00 $450.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $307.00 $314.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $115.00 $120.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $355.00 $425.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $303.00 $404.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $350.00 $315.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $320.00 $370.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Lowers Sell $19.05 $24.86 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $305.00 $380.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $275.00 $325.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $400.00 $450.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tesla. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tesla. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tesla compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tesla compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tesla's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Tesla's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tesla analyst ratings.

Get to Know Tesla Better

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Tesla: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Tesla's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.23%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tesla's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.55%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tesla's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Tesla's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

