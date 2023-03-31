Personal Finance

35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

March 31, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates ->

No matter what your income level, most Americans have felt the impact of recent high inflation on the costs of goods and services you regularly buy. However, if you're struggling to make ends meet, where you live can also play a part. It can be tough to stretch even a big paycheck far enough to pay for necessities and have money left over for savings -- and a little fun -- if you're in a place where the cost of living is high. So, it might be time to move to a place that's more affordable.

In order to help you pinpoint the cheapest places to live, GOBankingRates compared living expenses in 150 of the largest U.S. cities to find the top 35 cities to find out where you can live comfortably. The 50/30/20 budgeting rule was used as a guideline, in which 50% of income covers necessities, 30% covers discretionary items and 20% is for savings. For necessities, the cost of rent, groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare were used. Then, GOBankingRates doubled the cost of necessities to get the total income needed.

Keep reading to see how much money you need to live comfortably in these U.S. cities.

Aurora is a suburb of Chicago located in the outer region of Greater Chicago in the U.

35. Aurora, Illinois

  • Total annual cost of living: $29,154.56
  • Annual income needed: $58,309.13

Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA downtown over the Tennessee River.

34. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Total annual cost of living: $29,110.77
  • Annual income needed: $58,221.54
Looking East at downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

33. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Total annual cost of living: $28,873.02
  • Annual income needed: $57,746.05
High Dynamic Range HDR Photo of Downtown Columbus Ohio.

32. Columbus, Ohio

  • Total annual cost of living: $28,866.75
  • Annual income needed: $57,733.49

Glimpse of city life with traffic on Walnut Street with office buildings in the background in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, USA illuminated at twilight.

31. Cincinnati, Ohio

  • Total annual cost of living: $28,558.75
  • Annual income needed: $57,117.50
Corpus Christi Texas

30. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,983.98
  • Annual income needed: $55,967.97
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

29. Oklahoma City

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,801.17
  • Annual income needed: $55,602.34

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

28. Indianapolis

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,671.95
  • Annual income needed: $55,343.90
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

27. Milwaukee

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,426.58
  • Annual income needed: $54,853.16
mobile alabama fountain

26. Mobile, Alabama

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,272.03
  • Annual income needed: $54,544.06

Greensboro skyline with pink, orange, and yellow at sunset.

25. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,228.76
  • Annual income needed: $54,457.51
Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

24. Laredo, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,228.76
  • Annual income needed: $54,457.51
Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA skyline at dusk.

23. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,913.65
  • Annual income needed: $53,827.30

Downtown Lubbock, Texas.

22. Lubbock, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,896.00
  • Annual income needed: $53,791.99
21. Wichita, Kansas

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,850.45
  • Annual income needed: $53,700.90
St.

20. St. Louis

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,810.56
  • Annual income needed: $53,621.12

El Paso, Texas

19. El Paso, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,782.30
  • Annual income needed: $53,564.59

18. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,603.23
  • Annual income needed: $53,206.46
The turnabout on Hay Street passes by a historic location in Fayetteville NC.

17. Fayetteville, North Carolina

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,579.74
  • Annual income needed: $53,159.48

rochester new york shutterstock_1034607439

16. Rochester, New York

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,438.91
  • Annual income needed: $52,877.82
Lake Side Park, Rose Garden, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Night Shot.

15. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,388.64
  • Annual income needed: $52,777.27
Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

14. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,322.87
  • Annual income needed: $52,645.75

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

13. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,203.00
  • Annual income needed: $52,406.00
Detroit city skyline along the Detroit River at dusk.

12. Detroit

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,174.91
  • Annual income needed: $52,349.83
Augusta, Georgia, USA on the Savannah River.

11. Augusta, Georgia

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,861.85
  • Annual income needed: $51,723.71

Amarillo is the 14th-most populous city in the state of Texas, United States.

10. Amarillo, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,694.05
  • Annual income needed: $51,388.10
Montgomery, Alabama, USA with the State Capitol at dawn.

9. Montgomery, Alabama

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,372.99
  • Annual income needed: $50,745.98
Memphis Tennessee downtown Beale Street

8. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,241.81
  • Annual income needed: $50,483.63

Columbus Georgia

7. Columbus, Georgia

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,117.72
  • Annual income needed: $50,235.43
Brownsville is located at the southernmost tip of Texas, on the northern bank of the Rio Grande, directly north and across the border from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

6. Brownsville, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $24,678.68
  • Annual income needed: $49,357.37

Urban scene of downtown Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

5. Birmingham, Alabama

  • Total annual cost of living: $24,439.12
  • Annual income needed: $48,878.25
Shreveport-LA

4. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Total annual cost of living: $24,373.68
  • Annual income needed: $48,747.35

Downtown Toledo skyline and Maumee River aerial / elevated view at dusk with sunset reflections.

3. Toledo, Ohio

  • Total annual cost of living: $22,308.57
  • Annual income needed: $44,617.14
Cars come and go at sunrise before rush hour in Clevland Ohio on Lake Erie.

2. Cleveland

  • Total annual cost of living: $21,710.15
  • Annual income needed: $43,420.29

dusk in Akron, Ohio.

1. Akron, Ohio

  • Total annual cost of living: $21,631.90
  • Annual income needed: $43,263.79

Cameron Huddleston, Grace Lin and Sydney Champion contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find 35 cities with low costs of living, GoBankingRates analyzed the 150 largest cities in the United States by population, according to the Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey. First, GOBankingRates referenced the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data  to find the amount that a typical consumer unit spends annually on necessities across the following five categories: housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, and transportation. Then, GOBankingRates used Sperling's Best Places' cost of living indices to adjust spending estimates in each category to reflect prices in each city. Finally, GOBankingRates doubled the estimated total annual cost of necessities in each city to create an estimated minimum income needed to live comfortably, using the 50/30/20 budgeting rule (which allocates 50% of income to necessities, 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% to savings) as a guideline. Cities were then ranked on the estimated minimum income needed to live comfortably, with no. 1 being the city with the overall lowest cost of living. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 30, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

