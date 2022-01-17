35% of Americans Plan to Travel More in 2022. Here's How to Make it More Affordable

A lot of people gave up traveling in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic erupted and vaccines weren't yet available. While travel did pick up in 2021, many people's plans were thwarted first by the delta variant's emergence over the summer, and then by omicron during the holiday season.

If you're hoping to travel more in 2022, you should prepare to pay up. These days, just about everything is costing more money thanks to inflation. Between that and the potential for high demand, travel could become a more expensive prospect this year. But worry not -- there are steps you can take to travel without emptying out your savings account or racking up debt in the process.

In a late-December survey by Ally Bank, 35% of Americans said they want to do more traveling this year. Lindsey Bell, Chief Markets and Money Strategist at Ally Bank, has some tips for pulling off your upcoming trips affordably.

1. Plan ahead

There's often money to be saved on travel if you get organized and map out your plans in advance. Bell says, "Consider booking summer flights three or more months in advance, and if you know your destination, you might take advantage of airline tickets with record low prices early this year."

Of course, there's a danger in booking plans too far in advance. If your circumstances change, you may need to alter your plans or itinerary, which could result in financial losses. But if you're set on a specific destination -- say, you have family across the country you know you'll be visiting this summer -- then it pays to book flights in advance.

You should also take advantage of low hotel rates and book those ahead of time. Often, hotels offer flexible cancellation policies, so there's little to lose by locking in rates when they're more affordable.

2. Fly out strategically

These days, a lot of people are working remotely and have more flexibility with their schedules. If that's you, it could really work to your benefit when booking travel. As Bell says, "Flying earlier in the week (or traveling on weekdays instead of weekends) also can translate to better deals."

Say you're looking to visit friends for a holiday weekend. Flying out on a Friday and returning on a Monday could mean paying a small fortune for a flight. But if you have the option to fly out on a Wednesday, work remotely for the rest of the week, and then return home on Tuesday, your flight might cost a lot less.

3. Use the right credit cards

Using the right credit cards to book your trips could result in major savings. If you have a travel rewards credit card, for example, you may be entitled to money-saving perks like free checked bags on flights. Also, the right credit card could make it easier to snag bonus miles or hotel points you can cash in for free flights or stays.

The right credit card could also offer some protection in case your plans change or go awry. Bell says, "Check the benefits your credit card may offer regarding rentals, insurance coverage, and other things."

That said, if you're going to travel this year, it could also be a smart idea to purchase trip insurance. Having a policy in place could give you more leeway to cancel or adjust plans as needed.

No matter what your travel plans look like this year, it pays to do whatever you can to save money in the course of making them. These tips could make it possible to do more, see more, and enjoy more in 2022.

