This $3.5 Million Buy in a 2030 Bond ETF Shows How Investors Are Locking In 4%+ Yields

Key Points

Clark Asset Management increased its BSCU position by 206,125 shares in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $3.48 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $3.26 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

The quarter-end stake was 1,157,736 shares, valued at $19.36 million.

BSCU now accounts for 1.82% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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Clark Asset Management added 206,125 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) in the first quarter, an estimated $3.48 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to an SEC filing dated April 16, 2026.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 16, 2026, Clark Asset Management increased its stake in the Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) by 206,125 shares, an estimated $3.48 million increase based on average closing prices for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end rose by $3.26 million, which includes both trading activity and market price changes.

What else to know

The buy activity brings BSCU to 1.82% of Clark Asset Management’s 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VEA: $163.86 million (15.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VTV: $100.46 million (9.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VUG: $96.57 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VWO: $56.94 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VB: $43.23 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of April 15, 2026, BSCU shares were priced at $16.83, up 1.8% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net assets $2.5 billion Dividend yield 4.55% Price (as of market close April 15, 2026) $16.83 1-year total return 7%

ETF snapshot

BSCU’s investment strategy focuses on tracking the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2030 Index, providing exposure to a diversified portfolio of investment-grade, US dollar-denominated corporate bonds maturing in 2030.

The ETF utilizes a sampling methodology to replicate index performance, investing at least 80% of assets in qualifying bonds, with monthly rebalancing to maintain alignment with the index's maturity profile.

Structured as a target maturity ETF, the fund offers a defined maturity date and distributes income from its bond holdings, appealing to investors seeking predictable cash flows and a transparent expense structure.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2030, combining the benefits of a defined maturity profile with the liquidity of an exchange-traded fund.

What this transaction means for investors

As with other Clark moves last month, this purchase ultimately looks like another building block in a broader bond ladder, as opposed to a standalone bet. That matters because it signals intent, suggesting the firm is looking to lock in returns across multiple years and smooth out reinvestment risk.



You can see that in how small this position is relative to the rest of the portfolio. At 1.82% of AUM, it sits well below core equity exposures like VEA at 15.4% and VTV at 9.4%. Pair that with similar buys across 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and even 2031 ETFs, and it’s pretty clear this is about building a staggered income stream.



BSCU fits that strategy cleanly. It holds roughly 446 investment-grade bonds and about $2.49 billion in assets, with a 4.55% SEC yield and a low 0.10% expense ratio. Duration sits around 3.7 years, with a defined maturity in 2030, giving investors a clearer timeline for both income and principal return.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Small-Cap ETF, and Vanguard Value ETF and is short shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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