35 dead, 4 injured in traffic accident in Saudi Arabia's Medina province -SPA

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Thirty-five residents died and four were injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia's Medina province, the SPA news agency said, quoting the province's police spokesman.

The spokesman added that the passengers include Asian and Arabic nationalities, and that the accident happened after a bus crashed.

