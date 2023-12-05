News & Insights

Personal Finance

34 ZIP Codes Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

December 05, 2023 — 12:46 pm EST

Written by Angela Mae for GOBankingRates ->

According to the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), the national average home value is $349,483.04. The national median home value, meanwhile, is $260,156.39.

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Almost No One Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 5 Cities
Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Along with this, the national median household income is $74,580. This means that roughly half of all working Americans earn more than this amount, while half earn less.

With the overall high cost of living and expensive housing options that are so prevalent across the country, many people struggle to find affordable real estate. This is particularly prominent among first-time buyers and those who haven’t yet advanced very far in their careers.

But the dream of homeownership is still very real.

Because of this, many people are starting to consider buying property in less expensive areas that emphasize overall affordability and, in some cases, have a lot to offer. And while not every location has the same options in terms of such things as outdoor recreational activities, economic opportunities, or accessible healthcare, there are many zip codes that could be considered a real bargain — to the right family or investor.

To determine which zip codes still offer affordable property and are great bargains, GOBankingRates compiled and analyzed data from the ZHVI. Data included the average home value in October 2023, as well as the differences between this value and the national average and median.

Based on the data analysis, these are the top 34 zip codes where homes are currently the best bargains.

Mahanoy City, PA, USA - June 22, 2016: Mounds of chum, scrap materials because of size or impurities, sorted from processed anthracite, near a coal breaker.

34. Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania (17948)

  • October 2023 average home value: $37,274.69
  • Difference from the national average: $312,208.36
  • Difference from the national median: $222,881.70

America’s Hottest Real Estate Market: Why Everyone Is Buying Homes in This California City
Related: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

East St Louis, Illinois

33. East Saint Louis, Illinois (62203)

  • October 2023 average home value: $37,198.47
  • Difference from the national average: $312,284.57
  • Difference from the national median: $222,957.92

Barbara Corcoran: Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

Saginaw Michigan skyline along the banks of the Saginaw River.

32. Saginaw, Michigan (48607)

  • October 2023 average home value: $37,120.74
  • Difference from the national average: $312,362.30
  • Difference from the national median: $223,035.65
A wide angle view of the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area shot from the Illinois side of the Mississippi River from an altitude of about 1000 feet.

31. Centreville, Illinois (62207)

  • October 2023 average home value: $37,010.18
  • Difference from the national average: $312,472.86
  • Difference from the national median: $223,146.21
Mississippi-Jackson

30. Jackson, Mississippi (39213)

  • October 2023 average home value: $36,755.98
  • Difference from the national average: $312,727.06
  • Difference from the national median: $223,400.41
Harpers Ferry West Virginia scenic overlook with the Potomac River.

29. Jolo, West Virginia (24873)

  • October 2023 average home value: $36,617.77
  • Difference from the national average: $312,865.27
  • Difference from the national median: $223,538.62

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in a Decade

Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

28. Shreveport, Louisiana (71101)

  • October 2023 average home value: $36,143.73
  • Difference from the national average: $313,339.31
  • Difference from the national median: $224,012.66
Setting sun behind the girders of the high arched New River Gorge bridge in West Virginia.

27. Panther, West Virginia (24872)

  • October 2023 average home value: $36,124.83
  • Difference from the national average: $313,358.21
  • Difference from the national median: $224,031.56
Panorama of the autumn fall colors surrounding Cheat Lake near Morgantown, West Virginia.

26. Davy, West Virgina (24828)

  • October 2023 average home value: $35,926.75
  • Difference from the national average: $313,556.29
  • Difference from the national median: $224,229.64
Helena-Arkansas-iStock-1152454409

25. Helena — West Helena, Arkansas (72390)

  • October 2023 average home value: $35,740.52
  • Difference from the national average: $313,742.53
  • Difference from the national median: $224,415.87

Check Out: 10 Most Affordable New York City Neighborhoods

Downtown street in Jackson, Mississippi with the state capitol building.

24. Jackson, Mississippi (39204)

  • October 2023 average home value: $34,497.97
  • Difference from the national average: $314,985.07
  • Difference from the national median: $225,658.42
Jackson, Mississippi, USA downtown cityscape at the capitol.

23. Jackson, Mississippi (39209)

  • October 2023 average home value: $34,458.43
  • Difference from the national average: $315,024.62
  • Difference from the national median: $225,697.96
Sunset over the Soulard neighborhood in Saint Louis, Missouri - Image.

22. East Saint Louis, Illinois (62205)

  • October 2023 average home value: $34,275.35
  • Difference from the national average: $315,207.69
  • Difference from the national median: $225,881.04
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

21. East Saint Louis, Illinois (62204)

  • October 2023 average home value: $33,531.48
  • Difference from the national average: $315,951.56
  • Difference from the national median: $226,624.91

Homeowners: 5 Expensive Home Renovations That You’ll Probably Regret

Louisiana Shreveport

20. Shreveport, Louisiana (71109)

  • October 2023 average home value: $33,096.39
  • Difference from the national average: $316,386.65
  • Difference from the national median: $227,060.00
Welcome to North Carolina stock photo

19. Roxobel, North Carolina (27872)

  • October 2023 average home value: $32,635.58
  • Difference from the national average: $316,847.47
  • Difference from the national median: $227,520.81
Youngstown Ohio winter

18. Youngstown, Ohio (44507)

  • October 2023 average home value: $32,611.95
  • Difference from the national average: $316,871.09
  • Difference from the national median: $227,544.44
pennsylvania flag US state symbol.

17. Girardville, Pennsylvania (17935)

  • October 2023 average home value: $32,580.74
  • Difference from the national average: $316,902.31
  • Difference from the national median: $227,575.65

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes in Less Than a Year

State of Virginia Flag

16. Dante, Virginia (24237)

  • October 2023 average home value: $32,036.01
  • Difference from the national average: $317,447.04
  • Difference from the national median: $228,120.38
Illinois State Flag

15. Venice, Illinois (62090)

  • October 2023 average home value: $31,802.71
  • Difference from the national average: $317,680.34
  • Difference from the national median: $228,353.68
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

14. Saint Louis, Missouri (63120)

  • October 2023 average home value: $30,631.62
  • Difference from the national average: $318,851.42
  • Difference from the national median: $229,524.77
2018 Jeep JK Sunrise Southern West Virginia Mountains photograph taken Sept 2018.

13. Welch, West Virginia (24801)

  • October 2023 average home value: $30,605.12
  • Difference from the national average: $318,877.92
  • Difference from the national median: $229,551.27

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Youngstown is a city in and the county seat of Mahoning County in the U.

12. Youngstown, Ohio (44510)

  • October 2023 average home value: $29,840.56
  • Difference from the national average: $319,642.49
  • Difference from the national median: $230,315.83
Illinois, Peoria - Illinois

11. Peoria, Illinois (61605)

  • October 2023 average home value: $29,497.54
  • Difference from the national average: $319,985.51
  • Difference from the national median: $230,658.85
Harper's Ferry, USA - November 11, 2017: Overlook with hiker people women couple, colorful orange yellow foliage fall autumn forest with small village town by river in West Virginia, WV.

10. Northfork, West Virginia (24868)

  • October 2023 average home value: $28,459.26
  • Difference from the national average: $321,023.78
  • Difference from the national median: $231,697.13
City Of Jackson Michigan Welcome Sign stock photo

9. Jackson, Michigan (39203)

  • October 2023 average home value: $28,191.67
  • Difference from the national average: $321,291.38
  • Difference from the national median: $231,964.72

Read: Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ – Here’s What You Need To Know

See Youngstown, Ohio from another perspective.

8. Youngstown, Ohio (44506)

  • October 2023 average home value: $27,818.17
  • Difference from the national average: $321,664.87
  • Difference from the national median: $232,338.22
The Town Of Johnstown Pennsylvania From The Highest Point.

7. Johnstown, Pennsylvania (15901)

  • October 2023 average home value: $27,783.57
  • Difference from the national average: $321,699.47
  • Difference from the national median: $232,372.82
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

6. Northfork, West Virginia (24831)

  • October 2023 average home value: $27,783.36
  • Difference from the national average: $321,699.69
  • Difference from the national median: $232,373.03
The West Virginia state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America.

5. War, West Virginia (24892)

  • October 2023 average home value: $27,363.66
  • Difference from the national average: $322,119.38
  • Difference from the national median: $232,792.73

I’m a Luxury Real Estate Agent: These Are the 5 Home Features That Turn Buyers Away

Flint Michigan

4. Flint, Michigan (48505)

  • October 2023 average home value: $26,692.52
  • Difference from the national average: $322,790.52
  • Difference from the national median: $233,463.87
Mobile Alabama

3. Prichard, Alabama (36610)

  • October 2023 average home value: $26,512.69
  • Difference from the national average: $322,970.36
  • Difference from the national median: $233,643.70
Garden pavilion.

2. Shreveport, Louisiana (71103)

  • October 2023 average home value: $25,828.45
  • Difference from the national average: $323,654.59
  • Difference from the national median: $234,327.94
Old flag of american Illinois state, United States, waving at wind stock photo

1. Cairo, Illinois (62914)

  • October 2023 average home value: $21,840.17
  • Difference from the national average: $327,642.88
  • Difference from the national median: $238,316.22

Methodology: In order to find zip codes where houses are the best bargain right now, GOBankingRates analyzed zip codes across the United States by the average home value from October 2023 as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. The lowest zip codes were kept and analyzed against the national mean home value and national median home value, both calculated from data obtained from Zillow Home Value Index for October 2023. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of November 22nd, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 34 ZIP Codes Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.