34 ZIP Codes Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

According to the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), the national average home value is $349,483.04. The national median home value, meanwhile, is $260,156.39.

Along with this, the national median household income is $74,580. This means that roughly half of all working Americans earn more than this amount, while half earn less.

With the overall high cost of living and expensive housing options that are so prevalent across the country, many people struggle to find affordable real estate. This is particularly prominent among first-time buyers and those who haven’t yet advanced very far in their careers.

But the dream of homeownership is still very real.

Because of this, many people are starting to consider buying property in less expensive areas that emphasize overall affordability and, in some cases, have a lot to offer. And while not every location has the same options in terms of such things as outdoor recreational activities, economic opportunities, or accessible healthcare, there are many zip codes that could be considered a real bargain — to the right family or investor.

To determine which zip codes still offer affordable property and are great bargains, GOBankingRates compiled and analyzed data from the ZHVI. Data included the average home value in October 2023, as well as the differences between this value and the national average and median.

Based on the data analysis, these are the top 34 zip codes where homes are currently the best bargains.

34. Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania (17948)

October 2023 average home value: $37,274.69

$37,274.69 Difference from the national average: $312,208.36

$312,208.36 Difference from the national median: $222,881.70

33. East Saint Louis, Illinois (62203)

October 2023 average home value: $37,198.47

$37,198.47 Difference from the national average: $312,284.57

$312,284.57 Difference from the national median: $222,957.92

32. Saginaw, Michigan (48607)

October 2023 average home value: $37,120.74

$37,120.74 Difference from the national average: $312,362.30

$312,362.30 Difference from the national median: $223,035.65

31. Centreville, Illinois (62207)

October 2023 average home value: $37,010.18

$37,010.18 Difference from the national average: $312,472.86

$312,472.86 Difference from the national median: $223,146.21

30. Jackson, Mississippi (39213)

October 2023 average home value: $36,755.98

$36,755.98 Difference from the national average: $312,727.06

$312,727.06 Difference from the national median: $223,400.41

29. Jolo, West Virginia (24873)

October 2023 average home value: $36,617.77

$36,617.77 Difference from the national average: $312,865.27

$312,865.27 Difference from the national median: $223,538.62

28. Shreveport, Louisiana (71101)

October 2023 average home value: $36,143.73

$36,143.73 Difference from the national average: $313,339.31

$313,339.31 Difference from the national median: $224,012.66

27. Panther, West Virginia (24872)

October 2023 average home value: $36,124.83

$36,124.83 Difference from the national average: $313,358.21

$313,358.21 Difference from the national median: $224,031.56

26. Davy, West Virgina (24828)

October 2023 average home value: $35,926.75

$35,926.75 Difference from the national average: $313,556.29

$313,556.29 Difference from the national median: $224,229.64

25. Helena — West Helena, Arkansas (72390)

October 2023 average home value: $35,740.52

$35,740.52 Difference from the national average: $313,742.53

$313,742.53 Difference from the national median: $224,415.87

24. Jackson, Mississippi (39204)

October 2023 average home value: $34,497.97

$34,497.97 Difference from the national average: $314,985.07

$314,985.07 Difference from the national median: $225,658.42

23. Jackson, Mississippi (39209)

October 2023 average home value: $34,458.43

$34,458.43 Difference from the national average: $315,024.62

$315,024.62 Difference from the national median: $225,697.96

22. East Saint Louis, Illinois (62205)

October 2023 average home value: $34,275.35

$34,275.35 Difference from the national average: $315,207.69

$315,207.69 Difference from the national median: $225,881.04

21. East Saint Louis, Illinois (62204)

October 2023 average home value: $33,531.48

$33,531.48 Difference from the national average: $315,951.56

$315,951.56 Difference from the national median: $226,624.91

20. Shreveport, Louisiana (71109)

October 2023 average home value: $33,096.39

$33,096.39 Difference from the national average: $316,386.65

$316,386.65 Difference from the national median: $227,060.00

19. Roxobel, North Carolina (27872)

October 2023 average home value: $32,635.58

$32,635.58 Difference from the national average: $316,847.47

$316,847.47 Difference from the national median: $227,520.81

18. Youngstown, Ohio (44507)

October 2023 average home value: $32,611.95

$32,611.95 Difference from the national average: $316,871.09

$316,871.09 Difference from the national median: $227,544.44

17. Girardville, Pennsylvania (17935)

October 2023 average home value: $32,580.74

$32,580.74 Difference from the national average: $316,902.31

$316,902.31 Difference from the national median: $227,575.65

16. Dante, Virginia (24237)

October 2023 average home value: $32,036.01

$32,036.01 Difference from the national average: $317,447.04

$317,447.04 Difference from the national median: $228,120.38

15. Venice, Illinois (62090)

October 2023 average home value: $31,802.71

$31,802.71 Difference from the national average: $317,680.34

$317,680.34 Difference from the national median: $228,353.68

14. Saint Louis, Missouri (63120)

October 2023 average home value: $30,631.62

$30,631.62 Difference from the national average: $318,851.42

$318,851.42 Difference from the national median: $229,524.77

13. Welch, West Virginia (24801)

October 2023 average home value: $30,605.12

$30,605.12 Difference from the national average: $318,877.92

$318,877.92 Difference from the national median: $229,551.27

12. Youngstown, Ohio (44510)

October 2023 average home value: $29,840.56

$29,840.56 Difference from the national average: $319,642.49

$319,642.49 Difference from the national median: $230,315.83

11. Peoria, Illinois (61605)

October 2023 average home value: $29,497.54

$29,497.54 Difference from the national average: $319,985.51

$319,985.51 Difference from the national median: $230,658.85

10. Northfork, West Virginia (24868)

October 2023 average home value: $28,459.26

$28,459.26 Difference from the national average: $321,023.78

$321,023.78 Difference from the national median: $231,697.13

9. Jackson, Michigan (39203)

October 2023 average home value: $28,191.67

$28,191.67 Difference from the national average: $321,291.38

$321,291.38 Difference from the national median: $231,964.72

8. Youngstown, Ohio (44506)

October 2023 average home value: $27,818.17

$27,818.17 Difference from the national average: $321,664.87

$321,664.87 Difference from the national median: $232,338.22

7. Johnstown, Pennsylvania (15901)

October 2023 average home value: $27,783.57

$27,783.57 Difference from the national average: $321,699.47

$321,699.47 Difference from the national median: $232,372.82

6. Northfork, West Virginia (24831)

October 2023 average home value: $27,783.36

$27,783.36 Difference from the national average: $321,699.69

$321,699.69 Difference from the national median: $232,373.03

5. War, West Virginia (24892)

October 2023 average home value: $27,363.66

$27,363.66 Difference from the national average: $322,119.38

$322,119.38 Difference from the national median: $232,792.73

4. Flint, Michigan (48505)

October 2023 average home value: $26,692.52

$26,692.52 Difference from the national average: $322,790.52

$322,790.52 Difference from the national median: $233,463.87

3. Prichard, Alabama (36610)

October 2023 average home value: $26,512.69

$26,512.69 Difference from the national average: $322,970.36

$322,970.36 Difference from the national median: $233,643.70

2. Shreveport, Louisiana (71103)

October 2023 average home value: $25,828.45

$25,828.45 Difference from the national average: $323,654.59

$323,654.59 Difference from the national median: $234,327.94

1. Cairo, Illinois (62914)

October 2023 average home value: $21,840.17

$21,840.17 Difference from the national average: $327,642.88

$327,642.88 Difference from the national median: $238,316.22

Methodology: In order to find zip codes where houses are the best bargain right now, GOBankingRates analyzed zip codes across the United States by the average home value from October 2023 as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. The lowest zip codes were kept and analyzed against the national mean home value and national median home value, both calculated from data obtained from Zillow Home Value Index for October 2023. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of November 22nd, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 34 ZIP Codes Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.