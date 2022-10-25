34% of Americans Plan to 'Go Big' on Their Next Trip. Here Are 3 Ways to Save

Inflation has been wreaking havoc on Americans' finances since the latter part of 2021. And it's really been out of hand this year.

In spite of that, a large number of people have plans to travel this year. And 34% of those looking to travel say they're planning to "go big" on their next trip, according to a recent survey by Wells Fargo.

If you're struggling to keep up with your regular bills, you should really think twice about racking up a giant credit card tab in the course of your travels. But even if you're doing pretty well financially, it still pays to do what you can to save on travel. Here's how.

1. Book your trip at an off-peak time

If you book your next big trip during the holidays, you might get stuck paying a small fortune for things like lodging and airfare. A better bet? Try traveling at a time when schools are in session and when people are less likely to get away.

In that regard, you have some options for the latter part of 2022. You may find that October isn't such a popular travel month because families with children are still adjusting to their school schedule and don't want any upheaval. You may also find that the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas are a good time to get away, since many people will inevitably save their vacation days for the actual holidays.

2. Get off the beaten path

You may have visions of kicking back and relaxing at a popular island or resort. But before you book those plans, consider choosing a destination that's not as well known. Doing so might not only save you money, but also, help you avoid unwanted crowds.

3. Use credit card perks to your advantage

The right credit cards could translate into serious savings if you're booking a big trip. Let's say you're hitting the road for a month to explore the U.S. That could mean spending a lot of money on gas. And so it pays to apply for a credit card that offers extra cash back on fill-ups.

Similarly, if you'll be doing a lot of air travel, it could pay to apply for a travel rewards credit card. Now, some of these cards charge an annual fee, so you'll need to crunch the numbers to see if it's worth it. But a travel reward card might offer money-saving benefits like free checked bags on domestic flights and discounts on in-flight food and beverages. Those savings could really add up, to the point where an annual fee is worth paying.

You may be eager to take a big trip to not only explore someplace cool, but also, get a nice break from the usual grind. But before you confirm your plans, consider the timing of your travel, your destination, and the credit cards you use. A little strategic planning could result in a nice amount of savings.

