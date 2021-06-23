34% of Americans Have Found a Credit Report Error

Your credit report is a pretty important document. Not only does it contain information about the loans and credit cards you have open, it contains details on how well you pay your bills.

But credit reports aren't always accurate. If yours contains a mistake, it could prevent you from getting a mortgage or loan, renting a home, and, in some cases, getting a job.

Those mistakes are pretty common. A good 34% of Americans found at least one error on a credit report between February and April this year, according to an investigation by Consumer Reports.

If you haven't checked your credit report for errors recently, it's time to order a copy and read it thoroughly. Otherwise, you could get penalized financially through no fault of your own.

How to check your credit report

You have more than one credit score, and similarly, you have more than one credit report. That's because there are three reporting bureaus that put scores and reports together:

Experian

Equifax

TransUnion

Usually, the information on your credit reports is the same, but there can be discrepancies, so it's important to check all three. You can usually get one free copy of your credit report each year from each bureau, but between now and April 2022, you can get one free copy a week. You can go to each bureau's website to request your free copy, or get all three through annualcreditreport.com.

What to do if you spot an error

Credit report errors can run from having a misspelled name to showing accounts that aren't yours. If you notice a mistake, contact the bureau that issued the report and explain, in writing, what the error entails.

For example, say your credit report shows that you have an outstanding balance on a personal loan you paid off. Sending a copy of your loan payoff documents should prove that the debt is no longer applicable.

When you report an error, the credit bureau must investigate it within 30 days. And once that mistake is corrected, you have the right to request that the issuing bureau send an updated copy of your credit report to any lenders who accessed it over the previous six months.

Say you applied for a mortgage three months ago and got denied due to a red flag on your credit report. Once the error is corrected, the issuing credit bureau should send an updated copy to the lender that denied you, though you may need to request that.

Credit report errors can hurt you in many ways, so it pays to be vigilant and stay on top of them. If you can't remember the last time you checked your credit report, get a copy as soon as possible.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2022

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest well into 2022! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.