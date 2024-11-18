News & Insights

333D Limited’s Stakeholders Increase Voting Power

November 18, 2024 — 09:29 pm EST

333D Limited (AU:T3D) has released an update.

333D Limited has seen a significant change in its substantial holdings as Saki Partners, Finch Family Office, and Nigel Finch increased their voting power from 14.43% to 19.98%. This increase was facilitated by the issuance of shares in lieu of various fees, boosting their influence in the company’s decision-making process. Such moves highlight the strategic financial maneuvers within the firm, capturing the attention of investors and market watchers.

