333D Limited Issues Over 56 Million New Shares

November 18, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

333D Limited (AU:T3D) has released an update.

333D Limited has announced the issuance of 56,738,542 ordinary fully paid shares, following shareholder approval at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. These shares will be quoted under the ASX security code T3D as of November 18, 2024. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock dynamics and attract investor interest.

