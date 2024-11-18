333D Limited Announces Shareholder Structure Change

333D Limited (AU:T3D) has released an update.

333D Limited has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, as several entities, including Baker 4 Pty Ltd and Seventh Avenue Investments Pty Ltd, have experienced a dilution of their voting power due to the issuance of new shares. This development marks a shift in the company’s ownership dynamics, potentially impacting investor interest and market perception.

