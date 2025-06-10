Personal Finance

33 Cities Where You Need To Earn Six Figures To Afford a Typical Home

June 10, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

The median household income in the U.S. — $77,719 — is no longer enough to afford a median-priced home. The median home price nationwide is now $438,000, which means you would need a household income of $123,226 to afford to buy a home if you make a 20% down payment.

While there are some major cities where you can afford a typical home earning less than six figures, that has become the exception and not the rule, according to a new Clever Real Estate study. The study found the income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment in the 50 largest cities, and it turns out you need a household income of at least $100,000 to afford it in 33 of them.

Here’s a look at the major cities where you need a six-figure household income to afford a typical home, ranked by affordability based on the local median income.

Also see cities where home values have increased the most.

Colorful row houses along a sunny residential street.

Baltimore

  • Median household income: $94,289
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $395,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $111,649
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $17,360

minneapolis,minesota,usa.

Minneapolis

  • Median household income: $95,102
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $117,547
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $22,445

Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Richmond, Virginia

  • Median household income: $84,332
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $106,909
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $22,577
Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

Milwaukee

  • Median household income: $77,006
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $347,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $100,075
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,069
High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Atlanta

  • Median household income: $86,505
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $109,760
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,255
Raleigh, North Carolina downtown city skyline at dusk

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $96,096
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $441,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $120,069
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,973

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline at dusk.

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $81,262
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $409,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $107,912
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $26,650
Evening Traffic on Michigan Avenue at the Chicago River.

Chicago

  • Median household income: $87,071
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $118,197
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $31,126
Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.

Houston

  • Median household income: $79,463
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $340,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $115,194
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $35,731
Aerial view of Las Vegas strip at sunrise on July 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas

  • Median household income: $75,065
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $449,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $113,839
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $38,774

Jacksonville Downtown skyline, St.

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Median household income: $77,044
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $115,831
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $38,787
Downtown Phoenix Aerial View stock photo

Phoenix

  • Median household income: $85,700
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $458,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $125,174
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $39,474
Houses and in the neighbourhood of Capitol Hill in Washington DC USA.

Washington

  • Median household income: $121,469
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $600,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $161,911
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $40,442
Austin, United States - May 3, 2014: People having fun on rowboats and boards in Lady Bird Lake on a nice day with the Austin skyline in the background.

Austin, Texas

  • Median household income: $98,508
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $450,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $139,062
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $40,554

Fresno, California, USA - November 14, 2015: Fresno downtown in Central California.

Fresno, California

  • Median household income: $71,140
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $418,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $112,172
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $41,032
Nashville,TN Dawn Aerial.

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Median household income: $84,685
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $470,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $126,705
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $42,020
Salt Lake City skyline at sunset with Wasatch Mountains in the background, Utah, USA.

Salt Lake City

  • Median household income: $94,409
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $530,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $136,876
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $42,467
People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa, Florida. Usually known as one of the most affordable places to live, travel to or invest real estate into.

Tampa, Florida

  • Median household income: $72,743
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $116,256
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $43,513

Orlando, Florida, USA downtown cityscape over the highway.

Orlando, Florida

  • Median household income: $77,378
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $408,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $128,233
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $50,855
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

Dallas

  • Median household income: $86,860
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $425,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $138,791
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $51,931
Evening sets upon the Willamette River in beautiful downtown Portland, Oregon.

Portland, Oregon

  • Median household income: $94,925
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $559,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $147,663
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $52,738
Providence, Rhode Island downtown cityscape viewed from above the Providence River.

Providence, Rhode Island

  • Median household income: $83,330
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $485,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $142,700
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $59,370

Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.

Sacramento, California

  • Median household income: $94,992
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $590,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $159,312
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $64,320
Photography of the Denver Skyline at Sunset with snowy winter peaks in distance.

Denver

  • Median household income: $103,055
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $600,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $168,958
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $65,903
Mission Inn, Riverside, CA.

Riverside, California

  • Median household income: $87,843
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $596,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $160,783
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $72,940
Boston, Massachusetts, at the USA Old State House and cityscape at dawn.

Boston

  • Median household income: $110,697
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $750,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $215,387
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $104,690

Aerial panorama of Miami, Florida at dusk.

Miami

  • Median household income: $76,271
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $590,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $188,008
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $111,737
Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline at night with Mt.

Seattle

  • Median household income: $110,744
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $850,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $230,379
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $119,635
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Median household income: $95,220
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $765,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $233,455
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $138,235
San Diego, California, cityscape at the Gaslamp Quarter.

San Diego

  • Median household income: $103,674
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $920,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $246,134
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $142,460

the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

Los Angeles

  • Median household income: $91,960
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $905,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $241,149
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $149,189
Famous Lombard Street in San Francisco at sunrise

San Francisco

  • Median household income: $127,792
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $1,550,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $415,871
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $288,079
San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

San Jose, California

  • Median household income: $153,202
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $1,700,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $458,297
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $305,095

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Clever Real Estate and is accurate as of May 19, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 33 Cities Where You Need To Earn Six Figures To Afford a Typical Home

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

