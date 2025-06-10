33 Cities Where You Need To Earn Six Figures To Afford a Typical Home

The median household income in the U.S. — $77,719 — is no longer enough to afford a median-priced home. The median home price nationwide is now $438,000, which means you would need a household income of $123,226 to afford to buy a home if you make a 20% down payment.
While there are some major cities where you can afford a typical home earning less than six figures, that has become the exception and not the rule, according to a new Clever Real Estate study. The study found the income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment in the 50 largest cities, and it turns out you need a household income of at least $100,000 to afford it in 33 of them.
Here’s a look at the major cities where you need a six-figure household income to afford a typical home, ranked by affordability based on the local median income.
Baltimore
- Median household income: $94,289
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $395,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $111,649
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $17,360
Minneapolis
- Median household income: $95,102
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $117,547
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $22,445
Richmond, Virginia
- Median household income: $84,332
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $106,909
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $22,577
Milwaukee
- Median household income: $77,006
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $347,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $100,075
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,069
Atlanta
- Median household income: $86,505
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $109,760
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,255
Raleigh, North Carolina
- Median household income: $96,096
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $441,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $120,069
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,973
Charlotte, North Carolina
- Median household income: $81,262
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $409,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $107,912
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $26,650
Chicago
- Median household income: $87,071
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $118,197
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $31,126
Houston
- Median household income: $79,463
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $340,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $115,194
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $35,731
Las Vegas
- Median household income: $75,065
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $449,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $113,839
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $38,774
Jacksonville, Florida
- Median household income: $77,044
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $115,831
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $38,787
Phoenix
- Median household income: $85,700
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $458,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $125,174
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $39,474
Washington
- Median household income: $121,469
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $600,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $161,911
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $40,442
Austin, Texas
- Median household income: $98,508
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $450,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $139,062
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $40,554
Fresno, California
- Median household income: $71,140
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $418,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $112,172
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $41,032
Nashville, Tennessee
- Median household income: $84,685
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $470,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $126,705
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $42,020
Salt Lake City
- Median household income: $94,409
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $530,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $136,876
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $42,467
Tampa, Florida
- Median household income: $72,743
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $116,256
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $43,513
Orlando, Florida
- Median household income: $77,378
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $408,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $128,233
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $50,855
Dallas
- Median household income: $86,860
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $425,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $138,791
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $51,931
Portland, Oregon
- Median household income: $94,925
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $559,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $147,663
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $52,738
Providence, Rhode Island
- Median household income: $83,330
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $485,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $142,700
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $59,370
Sacramento, California
- Median household income: $94,992
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $590,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $159,312
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $64,320
Denver
- Median household income: $103,055
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $600,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $168,958
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $65,903
Riverside, California
- Median household income: $87,843
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $596,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $160,783
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $72,940
Boston
- Median household income: $110,697
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $750,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $215,387
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $104,690
Miami
- Median household income: $76,271
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $590,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $188,008
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $111,737
Seattle
- Median household income: $110,744
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $850,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $230,379
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $119,635
New York
- Median household income: $95,220
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $765,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $233,455
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $138,235
San Diego
- Median household income: $103,674
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $920,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $246,134
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $142,460
Los Angeles
- Median household income: $91,960
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $905,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $241,149
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $149,189
San Francisco
- Median household income: $127,792
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $1,550,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $415,871
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $288,079
San Jose, California
- Median household income: $153,202
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $1,700,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $458,297
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $305,095
Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Clever Real Estate and is accurate as of May 19, 2025.
