33 Cities Where You Need To Earn Six Figures To Afford a Typical Home

The median household income in the U.S. — $77,719 — is no longer enough to afford a median-priced home. The median home price nationwide is now $438,000, which means you would need a household income of $123,226 to afford to buy a home if you make a 20% down payment.

While there are some major cities where you can afford a typical home earning less than six figures, that has become the exception and not the rule, according to a new Clever Real Estate study. The study found the income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment in the 50 largest cities, and it turns out you need a household income of at least $100,000 to afford it in 33 of them.

Here’s a look at the major cities where you need a six-figure household income to afford a typical home, ranked by affordability based on the local median income.

Baltimore

Median household income: $94,289

$94,289 Median home sales price (April 2025): $395,000

$395,000 Income needed with 20% down: $111,649

$111,649 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $17,360

Minneapolis

Median household income: $95,102

$95,102 Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000

$400,000 Income needed with 20% down: $117,547

$117,547 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $22,445

Richmond, Virginia

Median household income: $84,332

$84,332 Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000

$400,000 Income needed with 20% down: $106,909

$106,909 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $22,577

Milwaukee

Median household income: $77,006

$77,006 Median home sales price (April 2025): $347,000

$347,000 Income needed with 20% down: $100,075

$100,075 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,069

Atlanta

Median household income: $86,505

$86,505 Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000

$400,000 Income needed with 20% down: $109,760

$109,760 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,255

Raleigh, North Carolina

Median household income: $96,096

$96,096 Median home sales price (April 2025): $441,000

$441,000 Income needed with 20% down: $120,069

$120,069 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,973

Charlotte, North Carolina

Median household income: $81,262

$81,262 Median home sales price (April 2025): $409,000

$409,000 Income needed with 20% down: $107,912

$107,912 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $26,650

Chicago

Median household income: $87,071

$87,071 Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000

$370,000 Income needed with 20% down: $118,197

$118,197 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $31,126

Houston

Median household income: $79,463

$79,463 Median home sales price (April 2025): $340,000

$340,000 Income needed with 20% down: $115,194

$115,194 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $35,731

Las Vegas

Median household income: $75,065

$75,065 Median home sales price (April 2025): $449,000

$449,000 Income needed with 20% down: $113,839

$113,839 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $38,774

Jacksonville, Florida

Median household income: $77,044

$77,044 Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000

$370,000 Income needed with 20% down: $115,831

$115,831 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $38,787

Phoenix

Median household income: $85,700

$85,700 Median home sales price (April 2025): $458,000

$458,000 Income needed with 20% down: $125,174

$125,174 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $39,474

Washington

Median household income: $121,469

$121,469 Median home sales price (April 2025): $600,000

$600,000 Income needed with 20% down: $161,911

$161,911 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $40,442

Austin, Texas

Median household income: $98,508

$98,508 Median home sales price (April 2025): $450,000

$450,000 Income needed with 20% down: $139,062

$139,062 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $40,554

Fresno, California

Median household income: $71,140

$71,140 Median home sales price (April 2025): $418,000

$418,000 Income needed with 20% down: $112,172

$112,172 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $41,032

Nashville, Tennessee

Median household income: $84,685

$84,685 Median home sales price (April 2025): $470,000

$470,000 Income needed with 20% down: $126,705

$126,705 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $42,020

Salt Lake City

Median household income: $94,409

$94,409 Median home sales price (April 2025): $530,000

$530,000 Income needed with 20% down: $136,876

$136,876 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $42,467

Tampa, Florida

Median household income: $72,743

$72,743 Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000

$370,000 Income needed with 20% down: $116,256

$116,256 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $43,513

Orlando, Florida

Median household income: $77,378

$77,378 Median home sales price (April 2025): $408,000

$408,000 Income needed with 20% down: $128,233

$128,233 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $50,855

Dallas

Median household income: $86,860

$86,860 Median home sales price (April 2025): $425,000

$425,000 Income needed with 20% down: $138,791

$138,791 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $51,931

Portland, Oregon

Median household income: $94,925

$94,925 Median home sales price (April 2025): $559,000

$559,000 Income needed with 20% down: $147,663

$147,663 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $52,738

Providence, Rhode Island

Median household income: $83,330

$83,330 Median home sales price (April 2025): $485,000

$485,000 Income needed with 20% down: $142,700

$142,700 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $59,370

Sacramento, California

Median household income: $94,992

$94,992 Median home sales price (April 2025): $590,000

$590,000 Income needed with 20% down: $159,312

$159,312 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $64,320

Denver

Median household income: $103,055

$103,055 Median home sales price (April 2025): $600,000

$600,000 Income needed with 20% down: $168,958

$168,958 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $65,903

Riverside, California

Median household income: $87,843

$87,843 Median home sales price (April 2025): $596,000

$596,000 Income needed with 20% down: $160,783

$160,783 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $72,940

Boston

Median household income: $110,697

$110,697 Median home sales price (April 2025): $750,000

$750,000 Income needed with 20% down: $215,387

$215,387 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $104,690

Miami

Median household income: $76,271

$76,271 Median home sales price (April 2025): $590,000

$590,000 Income needed with 20% down: $188,008

$188,008 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $111,737

Seattle

Median household income: $110,744

$110,744 Median home sales price (April 2025): $850,000

$850,000 Income needed with 20% down: $230,379

$230,379 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $119,635

New York

Median household income: $95,220

$95,220 Median home sales price (April 2025): $765,000

$765,000 Income needed with 20% down: $233,455

$233,455 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $138,235

San Diego

Median household income: $103,674

$103,674 Median home sales price (April 2025): $920,000

$920,000 Income needed with 20% down: $246,134

$246,134 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $142,460

Los Angeles

Median household income: $91,960

$91,960 Median home sales price (April 2025): $905,000

$905,000 Income needed with 20% down: $241,149

$241,149 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $149,189

San Francisco

Median household income: $127,792

$127,792 Median home sales price (April 2025): $1,550,000

$1,550,000 Income needed with 20% down: $415,871

$415,871 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $288,079

San Jose, California

Median household income: $153,202

$153,202 Median home sales price (April 2025): $1,700,000

$1,700,000 Income needed with 20% down: $458,297

$458,297 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $305,095

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Clever Real Estate and is accurate as of May 19, 2025.

