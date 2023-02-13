32 Ways for Kids to Earn Money in 2023

It’s time to talk about how your kids can make money. Why? There is no denying that life with kids can be expensive. Besides wanting the latest (and hottest) items on the market, kids also outgrow things quickly.

Furthermore, it teaches your child the value of a dollar when they make their money. Furthermore, making money as a kid will positively influence your child’s money habits for the rest of his or her life. For example, delaying gratification and saving money. This may explain why 83% of parents who have kids between 8-14 wish they had learned more about money as children.

What can you do to help your child make money? Well, here are 32 ideas that you explore with them this year and beyond.

How to Make Money as a Kid in Person

1. Taking care of household chores.

Probably the easiest way children can earn money is by doing chores around the house. You can start by having your child list chores he or she can do to earn money with you. If you want to charge for certain chores, for example removing the trash or vacuuming the living room, you can set a price for each.

Additionally, to regularly scheduled chores, your child can also earn bonus money, for example by cleaning their garage or mowing their lawn for an extra $10.00. By doing this, kids will be motivated to do chores they might not normally enjoy, like cleaning the bathroom or washing their cars.

What’s more, kids learn responsibility and the value of hard work when they do chores around the house. In addition to developing important life skills, like time management and organization, they will also learn how to manage their time.

2. Help your neighbors with yard work.

Yard work never stops — no matter what season it is. You have to pull weeds, pick up after your pets, plant gardens, rake leaves, etc. Needless to say, there’s a lot of backbreaking work involved with yards. As a result, many people are willing to pay someone else to do the work for them. So, urge your kids to ask your neighbors if they need assistance.

What if you live in a colder climate? During the winter, your kids can earn some money by shoveling snowy driveways and sidewalks.

3. Clean and wash cars.

Car washing and cleaning are great jobs for kids. It is obviously not a good idea to have them work next to a busy street. However, letting them go door to door to your neighbors or asking your friends and family can help them find customers.

To spark your child’s entrepreneurial spirit, suggest that they expand their business to include other vehicles like RVs and campers.

It might not be necessary for your child to do a thorough wash in every case. But they might organize the interior, vacuum, wash, wipe down surfaces, and dispose of trash. Kids can clean RVs and campers for RVers who travel a lot or use their campers seasonally, like in the summer.

It is likely that they’ll need help with supplies and figuring out what to charge per vehicle.

4. Babysit for local families.

Preteens and teenagers can make money by babysitting. Most likely, there are families in your community looking for reliable babysitters on occasion. Coming from a large family, my siblings and I were able to babysit our cousins quite frequently.

Taking a child care and safety course is not required. But this could help your child make themselves more marketable.

In the U.S., babysitters earn an average hourly rate of $18.50, according to Sittercity data. Hourly rates, however, can vary considerably from place to place, from the cost of living to minimum wage laws in your state

5. Pet sit or walk dogs.

Do you have a child who loves animals? There are tons of benefits to dog walking and pet sitting. For example, they could make money, get free cuddles, and spend time in fresh air and sunshine without having to commit to long-term pet ownership.

Depending on the age of your child, supervision may be needed. Don’t know where to begin? Outside of neighbors, friends, and family, the easiest way to earn money is to use Rover.

6. Organizing and holding a garage/yard sale.

Kids can earn extra cash while decluttering their bedrooms. The first step in the process is to help your child determine what is worth selling by going through their belongings. From there, they can begin pricing items and planning the sale.

If you have a large yard, your child can hold the sale at your house. With your assistance, they can also rent a space at a flea market or join a community garage sale if they do not have a space. Additionally, you can help them promote the sale on social media and distribute flyers around the neighborhood.

As a bonus, kids can learn important marketing and customer service skills by running a garage sale. Besides learning how to handle money, they’ll also learn how to make changes, like having a rain date for sale.

7. Give a senior a helping hand.

There are some older people who don’t have much support from family and friends and could use some assistance. Offering to do small chores around the house or running errands for elderly people in your community is an easy way for your child to be of assistance. Your elderly neighbors will appreciate the gesture, and it may lessen their loneliness.

I used to do this for my grandparents. When I was younger, I would mow their lawn. Later on, I would take them to doctor’s appointments or the grocery store. For me, it wasn’t about the money. Rather, it was a chance to spend time with them.

8. Set up a lemonade or a hot chocolate stand.

A great way for kids to earn money during the warmer months is by selling a refreshing glass of lemonade. In the cooler months, they can sell hot chocolate. Let your child set up a table and chairs in your front yard to get started. In order to attract customers, posters or streamers can be displayed on the stand.

The prices of your child’s lemonade or hot chocolate should be listed on a sign. In addition to free refills, they can also offer customers cupcakes. To attract customers, your child can post flyers on social media or distribute them in the neighborhood, just like a garage sale.

A sign explaining why your child wants to earn money might also help with setting up the stand. It could be that they are saving money for a trip or a special value, like new soccer cleats. When people believe that a product will help a child achieve a certain objective, they will purchase it from them.

9. Sell baked goods.

Who doesn’t love homemade brownies, cupcakes, or cookies? By hosting a bake sale, you can accomplish three things:

Yummy baked goods

Money

Making memories with your children

You can also find fun recipes online if you do not have any family recipes to share with your children.

10. Take care of out-of-town neighbors’ plants and collect their mail.

Even if they don’t have pets, your kid can help out-of-town members of the community. While neighbors are away, they can collect mail and newspapers, water plants, and take care of trash cans on garbage day.

Aside from making some cash, this is a great way to teach your child responsibility.

11. Be a tutor.

Why doesn’t your child tutor others if they’re skilled in one or more? Besides helping others, they can make some decent money.

To get started, have them ask their classmates or family members if they need assistance. If they want to post leaflets in schools, libraries, and coffee shops, make sure the leaflets are approved first.

Math, in particular, can be profitable. According to Care, tutoring prices are $15-$50 per hour for high school students.

12. Recycle bottles and cans.

Does your state have a bottle deposit law? If so, your child can earn money by recycling bottles and cans. Besides collecting bottles and cans from your home, they can also collect them from local businesses and neighbors. To get paid, they can take the collected items to a recycling center after they have a sufficient amount.

While recycling doesn’t bring in much money, it is an excellent way to teach children about environmentalism. Using sites like InkRecycling.com and TonerBuyer.com, they can also make money collecting empty printer cartridges from local businesses, friends, and relatives.

13. Perform at events or teach music lessons.

Is your child talented in music? Why not encourage them to share their talent with others?

In addition to teaching other students after school or on weekends, they can perform with community groups at local events.

14. Work at the family business.

Your kids can earn money while also learning about running a business if you own a business. A child can assist in a family business by answering phones, filing paperwork, or stocking shelves.

You can assign your child work based on their age and the type of business you own. You may be able to allow your child to take on managerial duties, such as handling customer complaints or training new employees, if they are old enough.

Children can learn about the different aspects of running a company by working in the family business, like bookkeeping or customer service. Also, they’ll learn how to manage time, be responsible, and work with others.

15. Work part-time.

Depending on their age, teenagers can work part-time jobs around their school schedules. Encourage them to look for shifts during the weekend or evening. And. especially during their summer break.

YMCAs, movie theaters, libraries, frozen yogurt shops, and other retail and service industry jobs are perfect places for adolescents to start earning a steady income.

16. Use Nextdoor to find local gigs.

Social networking groups can be useful for finding work in your area if your child is allowed. As an example, through Nextdoor, teens 13 years and older can offer services such as babysitting, dog walking, and lawn mowing.

How to Make Money Online as a Kid

17. Resell furniture and clothes.

Your children can resell their old clothes and furniture as they outgrow them. Apps like Mercari, Poshmark, and ThredUP let you list gently used clothes, or you can sell them at local consignment shops.

When selling larger items, like furniture, you can use Facebook Marketplace to vet buyers and set up a public meeting place with your teen. To be on the safe side, make sure that you supervise any online sales your child makes

18. Play online games.

Those who enjoy playing games and are seeking a way to earn money can earn quite a bit through gaming. Nowadays, there are many websites where gamers can earn money. Besides identifying the game’s flaws, these get-paid-to-play apps and websites need an authentic review from a true gamer.

Among the best game-testing platforms, Playtestcloud has made a name for itself as a place for teens to earn money. There are several big names in the gaming industry associated with this company, including Ubisoft and Zeptolab. Almost any game can now be reviewed, from flash games to realistic 3D games. As a reward, they’ll send a nice payout into a linked account.

In addition, kids can make money through competitive gaming, such as Esports. In addition, people can generate income from playing video games by uploading videos to YouTube showing them playing different genres of games.

As a final option, they could also teach other gamers to become better gamers using Skype.

19. Take surveys.

Kids with plenty of free time can take online surveys since they don’t need to have any skills or experience. Teenagers as young as 13 are welcome on some sites, including Swagbucks and MyPoints. The way they work is that users earn cash or gift cards by answering questions and sharing their opinions.

This work comes with a number of drawbacks, such as mind-numbing monotony, a low salary, and the need to provide demographic data or other personal information. Before moving forward, kids and parents should keep these things in mind.

20. Create illustrations.

Your child could make some money creating illustrations if they possess this skill. Invest in a decent illustration tablet and intuitive software, such as Clip Studio Paint Pro, and they’ll be all set. Having them set up a portfolio on Deviantart would be a perfect starting point.

21. Start a blog.

Your child may be able to start a blog with ads or sponsored posts if they are a natural writer. The benefits of blogging for kids include sharing their interests and perspectives with others. Additionally, it is an opportunity to teach them how to use SEO, social media marketing, and other digital marketing tools.

The following things should be kept in mind if you want your child to start a blog.

The first step is to choose a niche or topic that’s close to their heart. As a result, writing content will be much easier and more enjoyable for them.

To maintain a successful blog, they need to understand how much time is required.

For them to generate significant traffic and income, they must be patient.

Consider a catchy name for your child’s blog and help him or her design a professional-looking site. Additionally, you can help them brainstorm post ideas and connect them with brands and businesses interested in sponsoring their posts.

Blogging can be a source of income in the following ways:

Ads. Using AdSense, content creators can generate income every time a user clicks on their ads.

Sponsored Posts. Writing reviews for companies or promoting their products can earn money.

Affiliate Marketing. If someone buys a product through an affiliate link, a commission is received.

22. Monetize their social media accounts.

Like blogging, to make money on social media, you must be dedicated and patient. At the same time, kids have earned money and recognition from creating content on popular platforms like YouTube and Facebook, reviewing toys, and giving tutorials. Children 13 and older are allowed to use TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

How does your child get paid? Instagram, for example, allows 13-year-olds and older to make money from ads, sponsorships, and other paid content. However, they will be able to earn easier if you have many followers.

23. Manage social media accounts.

In today’s world, social media is indispensable. Also, as more people participate in these platforms, companies will market their products and services there

It is only natural for a company to have a manager if they have an account. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are all familiar to teens, so they can take advantage of this. Again, most social media sites have age restrictions. In most cases, you need to be 13 or 16 years old to work on a social media account.

In light of this, your teenager may be able to work part-time for local businesses as a social media manager. Their services can include creating posts, editing photos, answering messages, and managing the account.

24. Get paid to stream on Twitch.

Is your teen a video game enthusiast? Twitch has an audience for that.

Livestreams on the platform can be set up by 13-year-olds under the supervision of a parent or guardian. From there, they can earn money through sponsorships, donations, affiliate marketing, and affiliate marketing

25. Sell handmade creations.

Has your child developed a special talent for jewelry design or other items or crafts? Using websites like Etsy, they could sell their creations online. Your child will not only be able to express himself or herself creatively, but also make money.

Users on Etsy must be 18 years old to open an account, just like on eBay. As soon as your child decides what products they would like to offer, they can create listings with images and set up their Etsy shop.

The following items can be made and sold on Etsy by children:

Handmade Artwork

Jewelry

Homemade Soaps

Holiday Decorations

Homemade Dog Treats

Elastic Headbands

Birdhouses

If they need some inspiration, tell them about Zandra Cunningham, who created lip balm at 9 years old.

26. Sell t-shirts online.

A creative and fashion-forward child can make money by selling t-shirts online. The designs can be their own or they can use another’s with permission. The next step is to find a printing company to print the shirts once they have their design. But, when starting out, it’s probably easiest to use platforms like Teesping, Cafepress, or RedRubble.

Your designs are often available for sale on the websites of many online t-shirt companies. Additionally, you can encourage your child to sell his or her t-shirts on social media sites or their own websites. It’s a great way for children to learn about customer service, marketing, and entrepreneurship.

The child is responsible for creating their own design or finding one and asking permission to use it. In order to print the shirts, they need to find a printing company.

You might not think it’s lucrative at first. However, check out the story of this 17-year-old who started his own t-shirt business to change your mind.

27. Sell photos.

A hobby like taking photographs can be a fantastic way for your child to express himself or herself while making money. Among the best sites for them to sell their photographs are EyeEm, Foap, and Scoopshot.

28. Test apps.

It makes perfect sense for our kids to make some money testing apps since they are so engrossed in the digital world. Several places can help your child get started. But UberTesters and TesterWork are the best places to begin.

29. Create online courses.

Online learning is booming, so it’s no surprise that people are looking for courses on almost any topic. It is possible for your teen to create a course and sell it online if they are an expert in a particular field.

In order to start their course, they must choose a platform, like Udemy or Skillshare. Then they can create a video, PDF, and audio content for the course. Finally, they can set a price for their course and start selling it.

30. Join Slice the Pie as a reviewer.

Would your teen be interested in writing reviews for a living? Before new products, such as songs, commercials, fashion items, or accessories, hit the market, they can offer feedback to businesses, artists, designers, and others. Who knows? These products might one day be known or seen by your child.

It is possible for teens as young as 13 to earn money by writing reviews, and the quality of your reviews influences your pay over time.

31. Publish a book.

A publishing house is no longer necessary to become an author. As such, consider publishing your child’s poetry or short stories so that they can earn money from their talent.

With easy self-publishing and e-books accessible to most devices, self-publishing has never been easier. Maybe that’s why Bella J. Dark was able to publish her book The Lost Cat at the age of 5!

32. Become a youth investor.

It’s not common for kids to invest. In some cases, however, children can invest if their parents set up an account for them. However, investing from an early age will benefit a person’s future. Acorns and Acretrader are two of the best sites to start with.

Create a family account with a few dollars a month and ask your child to help manage it. Over time, that money will grow and they’ll have a decent nest egg when they’re an adult.

FAQs

Why should kids learn about money?

“Without a working knowledge of money, it is extraordinarily difficult to do well in life,” says Sam X Renick, co-creator of Sammy Rabbit, a children’s character and financial literacy initiative.

“Money is central to transacting life, day-in and day-out. Where we live, what we eat, the clothes we wear, the car we drive, health care, education, child-rearing, gift giving, vacations, entertainment, heat, air-conditioning, insurance—you name it, money is involved.”

How can my kids acquire money without my giving them an allowance?

Let them know that it is only through hard work that one can consistently accumulate money. However, the type of work they do is dependent on their age. It’s natural for young kids to want to help. Their jobs usually involve helping their parents or relatives, friends, or neighbors. In comparison to younger kids, older kids have more opportunities, such as working part-time or becoming social media influencers.

What is the minimum age for a child to work?

As stated by the U.S. Department of Labor, for minors (under 18) working in regulated jobs, the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) establishes wage, hour, and safety requirements. Depending on the minor’s age and the job he or she is doing, the rules may vary. Generally, the FLSA sets a minimum age for employment at 14 years old, and limits the number of hours minors can work.

Additionally, the FLSA generally prohibits minors from working in hazardous occupations, such as excavation, driving, and operating power-driven equipment, declared hazardous by the Secretary of Labor. Several FLSA requirements apply only to certain types of jobs, such as agricultural work or the operation of motor vehicles, and there are many exceptions to the general rules, for example, minors working for their parent.

Employment laws vary from state to state, including laws regarding the employment of minors. IA minor’s rights will be protected by the law which is more protective of them if state law and FLSA overlap. For more information, please contact your state department of labor.

Do kids need to pay taxes?

Taxes may still be due by your kids, even if they are young enough to be considered your dependents. Sometimes you can include their income on your tax return; sometimes they must file their own. A minor’s income, as well as the source, will determine whether he or she is required to file.

Depending on their income minors must file a tax return if they earn more than their standard deduction ($12,950 in 2022).

When a minor earns less than $12,950, he or she won’t be taxed but may choose to file a return for a refund.

When a child earns more than $1,150 (tax year 2022) in “unearned income” such as dividends or interest, he or she must file a tax return.

Social Security and Medicare taxes will be due by minors who earn tips or make more than $400 in self-employment income (tax year 2022).

Someday they will need to file their own tax returns, even if they don’t yet have to. If you are preparing your own taxes, consider including them. With a parent’s help, filing tax returns can be much more manageable when the time comes.

The post 32 Ways for Kids to Earn Money in 2023 appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.