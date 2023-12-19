32 Stocking Stuffers For $10 or Less

Christmas is coming soon. And although you might have gifts to place beneath the tree, what about the stockings?

Learn: 7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

Related: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

GOBankingRates found some amazing stocking stuffers for everyone on your list this year. The best part? You can buy these great holiday gifts for less than $10.

Ice Roller for Face

Ice rollers are a must-have for a beauty lover. These will help boost circulation in the face and under the eyes for a youthful glow.

Dollar Tree Plus: 10 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

Deluxe Ice Cream Scoop

Ice cream is delicious, but the scooping isn’t. This scoop makes it easier with a soft grip handle and a tool to open the carton for those extra frozen-on lids.

I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

2-Wick Tinted Glass Pink Champagne Gift-Ready Jar Candle

“I feel like this could be a great scent for a Taylor Swift fan, but honestly anyone with a bubbly personality will appreciate this,” shared Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.

“It’s $10, and you may have to order online, so plan accordingly! If this scent doesn’t feel right, you can find other 2-wick candles by the same Opalhouse brand here – there’s bound to be one to suit the giftees on your list.”

Tie Dye Fidget Spinners

Who wouldn’t want to decompress a little with a hand spinner? These Tie Dye Fidget Spinners come in a pack of two from Walmart are a great gift for children and adults alike. Even better? These fun toys help reduce anxiety and boost focus. They’re also portable and the perfect size for a stocking.

Project 62 8oz Glass Jar Zodiac Candles — Black

“These candles are $9, but they’re absolutely perfect for any astrology-loving friends on your shopping list and all the signs were still available when I checked,” shared Ramhold. “I think it makes a particularly interesting gift to see if the scent Project 62 picked matches the recipient’s personality.”

PowerLix Powerful Handheld Milk Frother

“This accessory is only $7.99 right now and perfect for the latte lover in your life,” said Ramhold. “Whether they prefer coffee or tea, or even just want to use it for making sure their hot cocoa is perfectly blended, you can’t go wrong with this pick.”

Find: 10 Aldi Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

Harry’s Men’s Razor with 2 Razor Blades — Forest Green

Are you in need of gifts for your dad or a boyfriend? Then purchase this men’s razor from a reputable brand that offers a quality shave at an affordable price.

Four Piece Cheese Knives Set

For the family member who is always making charcuterie plates, give them some knives that will make the job easier. These are all stainless steel and made with high-quality wood handles.

O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Cream

This is a great stocking stuffer for the people in your family who work with their hands. Give them the gift of moisturized hands so they’re not dealing with such dry skin throughout the winter

Kong Dog Toy

KONG toys are always a hit with dogs, especially stuffed with a little peanut butter. Treat dog owners and their furry friends to this irresistible toy.

Learn: Don’t Shop at Meijer on This Day of the Week

Fast Type-C Charging Block Plug Adapter (2-Pack)

This is a great stocking stuffer for the techies on your list. You can charge multiple devices at once at full speed.

Rib-Knit Wide-Cuff Beanie Hat for Kids

How do you stay stylish when it’s so cold outside? Choose one of the many colors this beanie comes in and you can solve that problem with this stocking stuffer.

Natural Bamboo Cooking Tongs

These are great for the person whose house you’re always going to for dinners. These “salad hands” are made from 100% eco-friendly bamboo for a useful gift that’s also kind to the environment.

Stainless Steel Cocktail Muddler (2-Pack)

Repay the bartender in your family with this high-quality cocktail muddler. They’re easy to clean, and they won’t rust or peel.

Watch Out: This One Mistake Can Tank Your Credit Score 100 Points Instantly

Dry Body Brush

This brush adds a little luxury to every bath or shower. The brush softens the skin and gives the user a relaxing massage feeling at the same time.

Folding Cell Phone Desk Mount

This mount helps keep phones out of the way when you should be concentrating on work. This is a great gift for the hard worker in your family who appreciates the art of organization.

Silk Sleep Eye Mask

These eye masks are a game changer, and for this price, you don’t want to pass them up. Not only are they extremely comfortable, but they really block out any light, so you can get a good night’s rest. Perfect for the person who’s always going and never takes the time they need to take a little snooze.

Spinning Hat Retro Vinyl Coasters

These coasters are perfect for old school music lovers. These stylish retro vinyl record coasters are perfect to compliment a variety of decor, and each one features a different record label design.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These 7 Items I’ll Buy Only at Dollar Tree Are Worth It

Glow-in-the-Dark Christmas Temporary Tattoos

Kids will love these glow-in-the-dark tats. Choose from a bunch of different holiday-themed designs. Perfect to give to kids to share and stay busy during the festivities.

Dickies Heavyweight Crew Socks, 3-Pack

Socks are something a man will wear thin, so they’ll always make for a great gift idea. Made with arch and ankle compression provide cushioning comfort against high boots, these extra thick socks add stability and support to last.

Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats

Cat lovers and their cats will love these crunchy goodies. These treats are 100% nutritionally complete and balanced for adult cat maintenance and can be used as a treat, meal, or cat food topper, making it the purr-fect gift.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Trees

For just under $5, you can get a pack of these tasty Reese’s Trees and treat multiple people on your list to these holiday favorites. Each pack comes with six trees.

More: 10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub

This fantastic and warm-smelling scrub will leave skin exfoliated, glowing and smooth.

Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar Popcorn

These yummy snacks will keep everyone satisfied until the big dinner.

Ice Breakers Holiday Mints

Mints are one of those things that you always wish you had, but never think to buy. That’s why they make a great stocking stuffer. Plus, they come in the seasonal candy cane flavor to keep everything on theme.

Beaded Jump Rope

This classic kids’ toy is less than $10 and will keep kids having fun during holiday parties.

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships: Break a Sweat but Not Your Budget

Stress Ball

Whether you’re shopping for an overworked adult or a kid looking to have some fun, this stress ball will appeal to both. The ball comes in a bunch of different colors, so you can get a few for everyone on your list.

Christmas Fun Mad Libs

Kids and adults can create their own stories with each other with Christmas Fun Mad Libs. Play with a friend and fill in the blanks and hilarity will ensue.

Sephora 8 Pan Eyeshadow Palette

This holiday eyeshadow palette comes with eight intense matte and shimmer eyeshadows that the makeup lover on your list is sure to love.

Back Scratcher

For that person who always seems to be itchy, you can solve all of their problems with this silver-tone scratcher.

Read: Put These 5 Monthly Bills on Autopay — Here’s Why

Snowman Earrings

Keep the mood festive with these adorable snowman earrings. They’re made with simulated crystal and simulated pearl to give a lovely shimmer wherever you go.

Wondershop 16oz Christmas Stoneware Monogram Mug White

“This mug features a simple design of a white background with an initial in a candy cane pattern,” shared Ramhold. “It’s only $5 and some letters have sold out for me locally already, so if this is one you’re interested in, it’s best to jump on it before they’re all gone!”

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

All prices are accurate as of Dec. 14, 2023, and sourced from the official retailers’ websites. Prices are subject to change at the retailers’ discretion.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 32 Stocking Stuffers For $10 or Less

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.