31% of Americans Want an Earnings Boost. This Could Be the Easiest Way to Pull That Off

A good 35% of Americans admit they have a spending problem. At least that's what a new CouponFollow survey reveals. In fact, a lot of consumers want to work on improving their financial habits.

But that's not the only thing consumers want to improve. For 31%, boosting their earnings is a big goal.

Growing your earnings isn't something you can do by simply marching into your boss's office and demanding a raise, though. Well, okay, you can try that, but you may not be so successful. Rather, if you're serious about seeing your income increase, you may need to take matters into your own hands and get yourself a side hustle.

The upside of working a second gig

Many of us spend a lot of time at our main jobs, so the idea of taking on a side gig may seem daunting. But the beauty of side hustles is that they can be flexible.

If you can't commit to waiting tables every Saturday and Sunday at your neighborhood cafe or working evening retail shifts, guess what -- you don't have to. Instead, you can find a flexible side gig that works for your schedule.

Maybe that means driving for a ride-hailing service two nights a week. Or, maybe it means driving for one of these services a couple of times a month if that's all you have time for. The key is to do your best to carve out time for a side gig so you're able to boost your income the way you want to.

What could more money do for you?

A lot of people routinely fall victim to impulse buys, which could explain why 35% of Americans cite their spending habits as a personal weakness. And while it's definitely important to take steps to minimize impulsive spending, the reality is that by getting a side hustle, you'll give yourself more spending leeway.

What’s more, if you haven't noticed, living costs are soaring these days due to inflation. An earnings boost from a side gig could make it easier to cover your essential bills, from gas fill-ups to supermarket runs.

In fact, it's a really good idea to sock away some money in the bank in case the cost of living keeps rising and/or you run into an unplanned expense your regular paycheck can't cover. A side hustle could be your ticket to padding your savings account and avoiding financial stress.

All told, there's really not much downside to picking up a gig you can do in your spare time. In fact, you may want to think about the things you enjoy and see if any of them are viable as an income stream. If you like art, you can design t-shirts or websites for money if you have the right skills. And if you love animals, you can sign up to pet sit or walk dogs.

If you find a side hustle you love, you'll be more likely to stick with it. And that could help change your financial picture for the better.

