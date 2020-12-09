31 Gift Ideas For The Travelers In Your Life This Holiday Season

As the strangest year for travel in immediate memory, 2020 has required most avid jet-setters to quit collecting stamps and instead, keep ourselves domestic for a while. Even though the future of travel remains unclear, this has been an aptly-timed opportunity to safely explore a bit of our own backyard. But without immediate international travel plans, it’s hard to think about this year’s latest travel gadgets or must-needs for the next long-haul flight since, well, we’re not long-haul flying anywhere.

With our focal point shifted, it might be a little bit difficult to decide what to put on our wish lists, or to figure out what to give to our best travel buddies. If you’re wondering how to shop for your favorite traveler this holiday season, here are a few ideas for gifts that are great whether they’re staying at home, exploring new corners of the homeland, or dreaming of globe-trotting in the (hopefully) near future.

Photo Credit: Etsy

As we expand our hotel choices into vacation rentals, we’re more likely to cook while we travel. While you might find salt and pepper, you’re unlikely to find more exotic spices. With this compact kit you’ll be able to cook with flair at your Airbnb.

Image: McCrea’s Candies

The holidays are an ideal time to indulge in the sweeter things in life, so why not invest in the best? McCrea’s Candies is the passion project of Jason McCrea, a scientist whose mission is to create the world’s best caramel. With flavors from around the globe like Cape Cod Sea Salt and Tapped Maple, these caramels make a perfect gift for the one who likes to travel for the sweets.

Image Credit: Global Grub

One thing we’ve really missed during this period without international travel is the opportunity to learn about local food at its source. The next best thing, though, is learning how to make your favorite international cuisine yourself, and what better way to do that than through Global Grub? With Global Grub, you’ll receive a kit with all of the ingredients and instructions to make international favorites like ravioli, tamales and even mochi ice cream. Pick up a kit or two for your favorite traveling foodie this holiday season.

Image Credit: Tease Tea

Some of the best gifts take the everyday up a notch, and this set takes teatime to an entirely new level. If you’ve only drank tea from bags, you may not recognize the elixir in its purest form. The glass bottle is suitable for long winter nights and your recipient will be able to restock it with tea from their own travels.

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

This mug takes the idea of a scratch-off map and adds a practical touch. While you enjoy your morning brew you can imagine where you’ll color in next.

Image Credit: Farber-Castell

This particular vibe hasn’t changed much for hundreds of years: everyone should have access to a really good pen. In an increasingly paperless world, Faber-Castell aims to remind us of the radical, creative act of writing; you know, that good ol’ pen-to-paper stuff. For the creative writer, journaler or composer who always needs a pen handy, a pen from the new HEXO Pen Collection is a great buy.

Image Credit: Bright Black Candles

Did you know that scent is one of our most emotional senses? Scent has the ability to connect us to memories of people and places long forgotten. Bright Black is a family-centered, Black-owned enterprise specializing in illuminating Black stories as well as the positive, invigorating notes of the Black Diaspora. By curating specialty candles, Tiffany, Dariel, and Elena nod to Black achievement, accomplishment, and history in every pour. With natural wax and wooden wicks, these stylish candles are a perfect addition to the home workspace of your favorite digital nomad.

Image Credit: Nanoblocks

You’re surely familiar with Legos, but giving a Lego set to an adult may not be your speed. Nanoblocks are tiny versions of Legos that require tremendous dexterity and patience. Even better, many monuments and iconic buildings are created in Nanoblocks, and the sets are tailor made for stocking stuffers.

Image Credit: Celestial Silk

Maybe they’re missing the amenities of exotic accommodations, or maybe you’d just like to give them something nicer than the hostel bunks they’re used to sleeping on. Either way, a silk pillowcase is a simple way to wish someone a well-deserved night of rest. Celestial Silk makes pillowcases (and accessories) from 100% Mulberry Silk, ensuring a hypoallergenic and rejuvenating night of sleep. For the one who always used to be jet-lagged and can’t wait to be again, this is a perfect gift.

Image Credit: The Original Worm

One day we’ll have the luxury of post-plane aches and pains again, but for now, we can take care of our post-Zoom stiffness with a little help from The Original Worm. Designed by Karen Atkins, The Original Worm combines the benefits of therapy balls and foam rollers into one portable massage tool. For the one who has traded long-haul flights for long-haul drives this year, this makes an ideal stocking stuffer.

Image Credit: Eddie Bauer

A car blanket is both a safety item and a road trip luxury. A compact source of warmth will come in handy when temperatures drop. The words “blanket” and “stocking stuffer” might not seem like they belong together, but this blanket from Eddie Bauer folds up small enough to fit in most stockings.

Image Credit: Cooluli

Gas station stops now feel fraught, so having your own drinks and snacks for road trips can help you social distance in comfort. Use the Cooluli in your office when you’re not on the road for an instant soda break.

Image Credit: Lush

No one likes doing the 3 oz baggie shuffle, so instead of worrying about travel size bottles, why not pick up some solid shampoo, conditioner, lotion, perfume, deodorant or even toothpaste? Lush carries small batch products that are both gift-worthy and environmentally friendly.

Image Credit: Cotopaxi

For a quick trip around the corner, we don’t need to bring that gargantuan 120L pack. The Cotopaxi Allpa del Dia 35L bag is designed not only to outfit you for a brief out-and-back, but the packs are made from repurposed fabrics and the creativity of the designers and makers at Cotopaxi’s factory in the Philippines. Expertly made with a unique set of colors, this pack is a one-of-a-kind gift for your most vibrant traveler.

Image Credit: Away Luggage

Just because we’re traveling less doesn’t mean we no longer need good luggage. Away quickly became a household name amongst avid travelers because its simple design gives us everything we need without any unnecessary extras. The durability of the materials means you won’t have to replace your Away luggage out of necessity. Save on Holiday Sets this season, or pick up individual bags and accessories for the one who is extra picky about packing.

Image credit: Serran

If you’re looking for a bag that’s made just for you, the Serran Holdall Travel Bag might catch your eye. The original version of the bag is made from the finest Italian calf leather, and is perfect for a weekend getaway or short business trip. The new version of the bag is made from 100% British waxed cotton with 100% leather trim. Each bag is made to order to prevent overproduction and waste.

Image Credit: Tumi

If you’ve ever had to frantically shop for a bag to get your souvenirs home in, this gift is for you. The Tumi tote folds up into a flat package that you can just toss into your carryon, then expands to hold an entire trip’s worth of laundry. It’s even strong enough that you can check it and use your carryon space for breakables.

Image Credit: Copper H2O

One of the most basic (yet most important) things we must do is hydrate, but it’s also such an easy thing to forget. Even if we have a favorite water bottle, plastic water bottles containing BPA may be linked to pretty serious health and environmental issues. To avoid these problems, the Copper H2O water bottle is made purely of copper which is linked to an alternative medicine system called Ayurveda. Whether or not drinking from copper vessels actually brings health benefits, the bottle itself is aesthetically pleasing, beautiful, and not made of plastic. This is great for the one who is always dragging around a water bottle as well as the one who always forgets!

Image Credit: Casely

Either we’re sick of our phones always dying, or we’re sick of constantly lugging around a power bank with us at all times. And speaking of power banks, what are the airline rules regarding power banks again? Finally, we can quit worrying about these questions with a Casely Power2.0 iPhone Case. These cases hold enough extra power to get you by and are headphone-compatible so you can listen to your tunes while you charge up. For the one who can’t make it from A to B without a dead iPhone, pick up a Casely Power 2.0 case.

Image Credit: Oura Ring

It’s amazing what wearable healthcare technology can track for us, from our waking habits to the quality of our sleep. Oura Ring is a health tracker that uses your sleeping hours as data-collection hours and your waking hours as a readiness and activity tracker. With up to a week of battery life and seamless Bluetooth connection to Apple Health or Google Fit, this high-tech tracking tool is about as simple as it gets. For the one who is as obsessed with health stats as they are travel stats, Oura Ring is an excellent gift. As an added bonus, the Oura Ring measures your body temperature each night while you’re sleeping so you’ll know at the first inkling of a fever.

Image Credit: Amazon

Most of us have some form of Kindle, but the Paperwhite is still gift-worthy if you have an avid reader on your list. The Paperwhite has a special ability to be read in bright light, making it especially suitable for beach reads. It’s also exceptionally lightweight for stashing in a bag and has a battery long enough to last through 28 hours of reading.

Image Credit Nurokor

Monitoring our health and wellness isn’t just for when we’re on the go; it’s equally as important when we’re spending unprecedented amounts of time in the same spot. These past months have brought a rollercoaster of impulse stresses, collective traumas, illnesses and crises reminding us that we can’t take our pain-free moments for granted. NuroKor is a bioelectrical pain management system that uses our body’s electrical currents to mitigate pain, stimulate muscle growth, and encourage bodily recovery. For the athlete as well as the remote worker, NuroKor is worth trying.

Image Credit: Macy’s

Once reserved for the one percent, cashmere has evolved into a utilitarian luxury. Like a warm hug, a cashmere pashmina will wrap your giftee in a cocoon of warmth. Used as a plane blanket, a signature scarf or just to warm up feet during a Netflix marathon, this gift combines usability with a dash of style.

Image Credit: Amazon

Any fashionista knows the magic of an infinity scarf, but when you add a hidden zip pocket to the mix you also get a secure place to stash your passport, phone and credit card while you explore a new city. Wearing your valuables adds another layer that not only keeps you warm but helps you keep the pickpockets away.

Image Credit: Etsy

The perfect gift combines thought and whimsy, and these small business owners have taken both in spades. Vintage subway tokens are the inspiration for all sorts of pendants, rings, cufflinks and charm bracelets. New York City has the most commonly used tokens, but you’ll also find relics from Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles and even Honolulu.

Image Credit: Cocktail Sneakers

We’re all up to date on the Cocktail Dress, but what is a Cocktail Sneaker? Designed with chic femininity in mind, Cocktail Sneakers aims to change the sneaker game to one that isn’t so exclusively casual, but more versatile. These comfortable, stylish shoes can take you, as the founder Susan says, “confidently from sunrise to sunset.” Made by women for women, Cocktail Sneakers is a fitting gift for your favorite mover and shaker.

Image Credit: Comrad Socks

Compression socks are de rigueur for frequent flyers, but they come in handy for road trippers or office sitters as well. The socks stimulate circulation and help keep your feet from swelling whether you’re heading for Zanzibar or hanging out on Zoom.

Image Credit: Icebreaker

When in doubt, buy them a sweater! Icebreaker’s Merino Hillock Funnel Neck Sweater is made of 100% Merino wool and features a high-neck fit for extra warmth during the chillier months. This sweater is resistant to moisture and odors, making it great multi-weather wear. It is also an ideal flight sweater, keeping travelers warm and dry during chilly overnight flights. For the frequent flier (or the one who will be again soon) this sweater is a must-have.

Image Credit: Northside

Whether we’re psyched for snowy-season or ready to hit the trails wherever it’s still warm, we always need sturdy footwear. For that, Northside comes in strong with warm and waterproof winter boots as well as hiking boots, sandals and water shoes—at super reasonable prices. No matter the terrain, Northside wants to get you outside as simply and safely as possible. Pick up a pair of boots for your all-weather adventurer, and maybe one for yourself, too!

Image Credit: Title Nine

Where Cocktail Sneakers allow versatility in footwear, Title Nine’s Round Trip Collection features clothing that can be cinched, tied, tucked, rotated and strapped to become like a whole new piece. From trendy tanks to dresses, jumpsuits and trousers, the Round Trip Collection was designed with adaptability in mind. For your globe-trotting gal with places to be, even if it’s just on Zoom for a little while, check out Title Nine.

Image Credit: Kosan

Every lover of travel and dresses loves a good travel dress, and not just because of all the pockets! The Kosan Go Travel Dress features a wrap-around, V-neck style with two different skirt lengths and, of course, four well-hidden pockets. The dress is lightweight and wrinkle-resistant, perfect for multiple uses during a quick trip. Choose between several different colors, and don’t forget to pick up a matching facemask made from the same fabric. This dress-and-mask combo is ideal for your favorite COVID-safe traveler.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.