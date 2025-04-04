31 Analysts Have This To Say About Lululemon Athletica

Throughout the last three months, 31 analysts have evaluated Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 15 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 6 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 7 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lululemon Athletica, presenting an average target of $401.68, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $302.00. A decline of 3.18% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Lululemon Athletica among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $370.00 $450.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $373.00 $411.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $380.00 $460.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $302.00 $313.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $309.00 $411.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $400.00 $420.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $315.00 $375.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $335.00 $376.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $424.00 $438.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $315.00 $340.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $391.00 $437.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $400.00 $480.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $366.00 $430.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $385.00 $445.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $430.00 $475.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $330.00 $380.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $445.00 $445.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $411.00 $420.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $500.00 $380.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $495.00 $440.00 Paul Knight Keybanc Raises Overweight $420.00 $400.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $411.00 $378.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $437.00 $428.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $420.00 $414.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $430.00 $400.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $375.00 $350.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $445.00 $430.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $475.00 $475.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $460.00 $420.00 Tom Nikic Needham Announces Buy $475.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $428.00 $425.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lululemon Athletica's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Lululemon Athletica's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lululemon Athletica analyst ratings.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 760 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

A Deep Dive into Lululemon Athletica's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Lululemon Athletica's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 10.19%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

