31 Analysts Assess Okta: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 31 analysts have released ratings for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 10 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 7 6 9 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Okta, revealing an average target of $117.35, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $94.00. Marking an increase of 9.14%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $107.52.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Okta by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Simeon Gutman |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $123.00|$125.00 | |Brian Colley |Stephens & Co. |Announces |Equal-Weight | $127.00|- | |Jonathan Ruykhaver |Cantor Fitzgerald |Announces |Overweight | $130.00|- | |Simeon Gutman |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $125.00|$106.00 | |Shyam Patil |Susquehanna |Raises |Neutral | $105.00|$95.00 | |Adam Borg |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $120.00|$115.00 | |Joel Fishbein |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $100.00|$92.00 | |Fatima Boolani |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $110.00|$100.00 | |Shaul Eyal |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $135.00|$125.00 | |Matthew Hedberg |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $120.00|$115.00 | |Shrenik Kothari |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $130.00|$115.00 | |Gabriela Borges |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $123.00|$107.00 | |Patrick Colville |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Perform | $109.00|$94.00 | |Eric Heath |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $135.00|$125.00 | |Casey Ryan |WestPark Capital |Maintains |Buy | $140.00|$140.00 | |Andrew Nowinski |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $100.00|$95.00 | |Gregg Moskowitz |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $127.00|$110.00 | |Saket Kalia |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $115.00|$105.00 | |Mike Cikos |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $115.00|$115.00 | |Joseph Gallo |Jefferies |Raises |Hold | $110.00|$90.00 | |Richard Davis |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Hold | $100.00|$94.00 | |Rudy Kessinger |DA Davidson |Raises |Buy | $125.00|$90.00 | |Brian Essex |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $105.00|$100.00 | |Casey Ryan |WestPark Capital |Maintains |Buy | $140.00|$140.00 | |Saket Kalia |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $105.00|$96.00 | |Roger Boyd |UBS |Raises |Buy | $120.00|$108.00 | |Gregg Moskowitz |Mizuho |Raises |Neutral | $110.00|$100.00 | |Eric Heath |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $125.00|$115.00 | |Mike Cikos |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $115.00|$115.00 | |Patrick Colville |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $94.00|$96.00 | |Fatima Boolani |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $100.00|$95.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Okta. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Okta. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Okta compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Okta compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Okta's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Okta's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Okta analyst ratings.

Get to Know Okta Better

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

A Deep Dive into Okta's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Okta's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Okta's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Okta's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Okta's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Okta's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OKTA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for OKTA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.