30%of this Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Taitron Components Incorporated's (NASDAQ:TAIT ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Taitron Components Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CFO & Corporate Secretary, David Vanderhorst, sold US$76k worth of shares at a price of US$6.13 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$3.91. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. David Vanderhorst was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:TAIT Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

Does Taitron Components Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Taitron Components insiders own 48% of the company, currently worth about US$11m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Taitron Components Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Taitron Components insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Taitron Components insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Taitron Components. While conducting our analysis, we found that Taitron Components has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

