3000 Reasons To Still Love Amazon (AMZN)

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) have been on an absolute tear, rising almost 20% over the past month. And investors who thought it couldn’t get any better received an additional surprise Monday as the stock posted its fourth consecutive daily gain and closed above the $3,000 mark for the first time in its history.

All told, Amazon has been simply amazing, especially when considering the e-commerce giant has skyrocketed more than 80% from its March lows, bring its market cap to $1.5 trillion. Only FAANG peer Apple (AAPL) has a higher market cap among publicly-traded companies. But with the stock now up some 60% year to date, besting the 3% decline in the S&P 500 index, there’s some concern that Amazon could be the perfect setup for a pullback.

As such, investors want to know what Amazon can do to sustain its dominance. More specifically, where does the stock — which has risen more than 12% in four days — go from here? The e-commerce and cloud computing giant continues to be under heavy accumulation and is loved among the analyst community. Amazon has received not only a slew of bullish commentary from analysts, 91% of the analysts (52 total) who cover the company has issued the equivalent of a Buy rating, while four analysts have assigned a Hold rating, and one Sell rating.

Among the growth drivers, analysts have cited tailwinds from coronavirus-related demand, during which corporations are enabling remote work which is fueling not only Amazon’s its e-commerce revenue, but also its cloud-computing services. And Wall Street doesn’t expects these growth trends to disappear anytime soon. On Monday, Craig Johnson, analyst at Piper Sandler, noted a scenario where Amazon stock can reach $3,400 to $3,500.

"When the next earnings season starts, this is a stock where these analysts, which primarily are all bullish, are going to have to be raising their price objectives,” Johnson said. To Johnson’s point, Amazon’s incredible surge from the March lows have left Wall Street scrambling to catch up. While many firms have raised their price estimates, the consensus price target as of Monday was $2,810, which means Wall Street is still underwater by about 7%. And that’s good news for investors who are thinking they have missed the boat.

The company is set to report second quarter results in two weeks. As of the first quarter, U.S. e-commerce was at 12% of all retail sales. There’s a strong chance that not only has that figure accelerated, but Amazon has captured significant market share. Over the past several months, Amazon has launched its free two-hour delivery of groceries which includes meat products, produce, snacks as well as various household items shipped to Prime members in certain regions of the country.

The stock’s reaction would seem to suggest that market already assumes that all of these these investments Amazon has made during the pandemic will begin to bear fruit. As such, it seem the company’s projected full-year earnings and revenue growth rates of 21.5% and 20%, respectively, seems conservative, given the implied strength of Amazon’s business during the pandemic. As to the question, can Amazon remain amazing? Only time will tell. But it certainly helps to have a visionary CEO who is always 3000 steps ahead of the competition.

