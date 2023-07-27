30-Year Rate Rises To 6.81%, Says Freddie Mac, As July’s Mortgage Heat Wave Sizzles On

Mortgage rates have climbed closer to 7% again this week, as July’s sustained high rates week after week have made it 2023’s roughest month for home buyers.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.81% for the week ending July 27, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac’s latest survey of lenders. That’s approaching 2023’s highest rate of 6.96%, reached on July 13.

“Higher interest rates continue to dampen activity in interest rate-sensitive sectors, such as housing,” said Freddie Mac’s chief economist, Sam Khater, in a news release.

What Are the Current Mortgage Rates?

Freddie Mac reports that, as of July 27:

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.81%, up from 6.78% the previous week. A year ago, the average rate stood at 5.3%.

The average rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 6.11% from 6.06% the previous week. A year ago, the average rate was 4.58%.

Survey figures come from conventional mortgage applications sent to lenders across the U.S. and then submitted to Freddie Mac. The company buys mortgages and packages them as mortgage-backed securities.

Fed Raises Rates; Many Expect Ongoing Housing Crunch

The uptick in mortgage rates coincided with the Federal Reserve’s July 26 announcement that its fed funds target rate would increase by one quarter of one percentage point. This marks the 11th rate hike since early 2022 and a return to the trend of steady rises that paused briefly in June. The federal funds rate indirectly affects mortgage rates.

As rates have surged, so have home prices, a combination that is deterring buyers, including those who have a home but don’t want to sell and face the new costly market. That’s causing housing inventory to sink closer to the historical lows seen in early 2022.

As of the end of June, housing inventory had fallen 13.6% compared to a year ago, dwindling to just 1.08 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Meanwhile, the median price of an existing home grew to $410,200 in June, second only to the all-time high of $413,800 in June 2022.

“The housing sector is again showing signs of slowing, with inventory once again a critical issue,” said Marty Green, principal at the Dallas law office of Polunsky Beitel Green, in an email. “This means buyers have fewer choices and may sit on the sidelines as well. If the Fed isn’t careful, this critical industry may once again slow to [a] crawl in the fall and winter.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged these intensified housing pressures at a press conference on July 26.

“We’ve got a ways to go to get back to balance” in the housing market, he said. “Hopefully more supply comes online and we work through it.”

