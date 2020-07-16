30-Year Mortgage Falls Below 3% For The First Time In History

Homebuilders have never been busier as they rush to meet the swelling demand. New home sales are spiking with June showing a 55% surge (year-over-year), the largest uptick since the 2005 housing boom.

The global pandemic and ultra-low interest-rates have millennials rushing to the burbs.

Homebuilder stocks have skyrocketed from their March lows. D.R. Horton DHI, the largest homebuilder in the US, is now sitting at its all-time highs. Competitors like PulteGroup PHM, Toll Brother TOL, and KB Home KBH are following suit.

I suspect that this uptick in home sales will continue through the year as the economy recovers. Homebuilder stocks may not be a bad place to buy as these stocks begin to break out.

