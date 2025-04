30 Smaller Cities Where Your Home Will Gain Value

The reason that most (but not all) financial experts consider a mortgage loan “good” debt is because a home can and should appreciate in value over time. Let’s look at a real example. In North Hollywood, a city in Los Angeles, a home sold in April 2025 for $1,788,000. When it sold just a little over one year prior, in January 2024, it went for $1.2 million. Probably the home had some work done to make it sell for more, but $588,000 worth of work? Probably not. The property appreciated all on its own.

We’ve all heard stories like these, and often they’re set in major metros, like Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City or Boston. But smaller cities — including those you may have never heard of — have mighty tales of home appreciation, too. In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed small cities (populations of 7,500 people or less) to find the cities where homes are gaining the most value in 2025.

30. Canastota, New York

2020 average home value: $119,735

$119,735 2024 average home value: $173,142

$173,142 2025 average home value: $193,864

29. Royston, Georgia

2020 average home value: $132,228

$132,228 2024 average home value: $238,754

$238,754 2025 average home value: $252,952

28. Flemingsburg, Kentucky

2020 average home value: $98,070

$98,070 2024 average home value: $154,043

$154,043 2025 average home value: $169,270

27. Jefferson, Ohio

2020 average home value: $130,579

$130,579 2024 average home value: $188,919

$188,919 2025 average home value: $211,920

26. Monticello, Kentucky

2020 average home value: $86,819

$86,819 2024 average home value: $139,662

$139,662 2025 average home value: $152,828

25. Salem, Massachusetts

2020 average home value: $115,118

$115,118 2024 average home value: $202,685

$202,685 2025 average home value: $216,635

24. Aspen, Colorado

2020 average home value: $5,536,765

$5,536,765 2024 average home value: $9,296,151

$9,296,151 2025 average home value: $10,093,376

23. Russell Springs, Kentucky

2020 average home value: $86,991

$86,991 2024 average home value: $137,726

$137,726 2025 average home value: $151,921

22. East Syracuse, New York

2020 average home value: $128,248

$128,248 2024 average home value: $200,340

$200,340 2025 average home value: $222,000

21. Carbondale, Colorado

2020 average home value: $751,567

$751,567 2024 average home value: $1,344,968

$1,344,968 2025 average home value: $1,439,015

20. Jamestown, Tennessee

2020 average home value: $119,124

$119,124 2024 average home value: $197,596

$197,596 2025 average home value: $215,924

19. Dobson, North Carolina

2020 average home value: $124,608

$124,608 2024 average home value: $201,883

$201,883 2025 average home value: $222,094

18. Atoka, Oklahoma

2020 average home value: $99,213

$99,213 2024 average home value: $160,737

$160,737 2025 average home value: $176,880

17. Owingsville, Kentucky

2020 average home value: $94,407

$94,407 2024 average home value: $147,178

$147,178 2025 average home value: $163,573

16. Olyphant, Pennsylvania

2020 average home value: $134,737

$134,737 2024 average home value: $190,261

$190,261 2025 average home value: $216,601

15. Winslow, Maine

2020 average home value: $149,273

$149,273 2024 average home value: $264,453

$264,453 2025 average home value: $284,896

14. Skowhegan, Maine

2020 average home value: $113,741

$113,741 2024 average home value: $204,865

$204,865 2025 average home value: $219,796

13. Carlisle, Kentucky

2020 average home value: $96,560

$96,560 2024 average home value: $146,393

$146,393 2025 average home value: $164,353

12. Lyons, New York

2020 average home value: $89,185

$89,185 2024 average home value: $131,897

$131,897 2025 average home value: $149,031

11. Grayson, Kentucky

2020 average home value: $92,424

$92,424 2024 average home value: $136,325

$136,325 2025 average home value: $154,251

10. Greensburg, Kentucky

2020 average home value: $92,090

$92,090 2024 average home value: $139,493

$139,493 2025 average home value: $156,925

9. Lewistown, Montana

2020 average home value: $152,155

$152,155 2024 average home value: $243,275

$243,275 2025 average home value: $270,355

8. Libby, Montana

2020 average home value: $168,737

$168,737 2024 average home value: $329,092

$329,092 2025 average home value: $347,929

7. Whitesburg, Kentucky

2020 average home value: $52,117

$52,117 2024 average home value: $66,327

$66,327 2025 average home value: $78,249

6. Stanton, Kentucky

2020 average home value: $92,480

$92,480 2024 average home value: $150,522

$150,522 2025 average home value: $168,140

5. Pembroke, Georgia

2020 average home value: $133,782

$133,782 2024 average home value: $235,868

$235,868 2025 average home value: $259,071

4. Tompkinsville, Kentucky

2020 average home value: $66,190

$66,190 2024 average home value: $112,995

$112,995 2025 average home value: $127,071

3. Beattyville, Kentucky

2020 average home value: $78,370

$78,370 2024 average home value: $123,222

$123,222 2025 average home value: $141,848

2. Olive Hill, Kentucky

2020 average home value: $67,385

$67,385 2024 average home value: $109,772

$109,772 2025 average home value: $125,579

1. Monticello, New York

2020 average home value: $118,636

$118,636 2024 average home value: $235,103

$235,103 2025 average home value: $259,598

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed smaller towns to find the cities where your home will gain value. Using the Zillow Home Value Index from February of 2020, 2024 and 2025, the percentage change in home values were calculated. The cities with a larger increase than the national average were kept for this study. Using the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the total population can be sourced and cities with no more than 7,500 people were kept for this study. The one-year and five-year percent change in home values were calculated and were each scored with the highest score being the best. The cities were sorted to show the smaller cities where your home value will gain value. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 28, 2025.

