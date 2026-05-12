This $30 Nuclear Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

Key Points

Nano Nuclear Energy is developing a microreactor for on-site power generation.

The nuclear energy start-up recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Super Micro Computer.

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As artificial intelligence (AI) stocks keep climbing, a practical question emerges amid the excitement: Who will provide electricity for all these data centers?

Certainly not the grid, at least not without some help. U.S. power demand is now expected to grow for four straight years through 2027. Data center electricity use, meanwhile, could double or triple by 2028, according to Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory. Much of the grid, for its part, was made in the decades after World War II and will likely give up the ghost if we strain it any further.

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Clearly, the world will need fresher solutions to a future power bottleneck. And Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) could play a huge role in filling the gap.

In a nutshell, Nano is designing a small modular reactor (SMR). And by small, I mean this thing can fit on a truck. Its size and portability can make it extremely useful in places where the grid is weak or where traditional nuclear power plants are simply too large to make sense. That means rural areas, where data centers are currently being built.

Nano's solution to a future power crunch is already getting attention from big AI players. For example, it recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Super Micro Computer to provide continuous, always-on power to its data centers.

Nano is, however, pre-revenue, and it needs regulatory approval to unlock commercialization.

To become a millionaire from Nano stock, one of two things would likely need to happen: Either you invest a small amount and the stock becomes a monster winner, or you invest a large amount and a big -- but not unbelievable -- gain gets you there.

For example, if you invested $25,000 today, the stock would need to be a 40-bagger for you to get to $1 million. That would bring Nano's market cap to $60 billion, implying massive sales of its reactors.

That is possible, but a lot needs to go right, including the deployment of its first reactor. The opportunity is enormous, but investors should continue to play this nuclear energy stock as a high-risk, high-reward bet on the future of energy.

Should you buy stock in Nano Nuclear Energy right now?

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Steven Porrello has positions in Nano Nuclear Energy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.