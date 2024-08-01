30 Most-Searched Remote Job Roles — How Much Do They Pay?

While many companies are pushing for a return to the office, workers are still seeking opportunities to work from home. Searches for remote jobs have surged by 40% in the past six months, according to a new study by flexible workspace platform, Spacepool.

The study also found the 30 most sought-after remote roles by analyzing Google search volume for phrases containing “remote,” “work from home” and “work from anywhere.” Based on this analysis, these are the top 30 most-searched job roles over the past 12 months — plus how much they pay.

1. Data Entry

Median pay: $40,540 per year, $19.49 per hour

2. Customer Service

Median pay: $39,680 per year, $19.08 per hour

3. Nurse

Median pay: $86,070 per year, $41.38 per hour

4. Copywriter

Median pay: $73,690 per year, $35.43 per hour

5. Developer

Median pay: $130,160 per year, $62.58 per hour

6. Marketing

Median pay: $156,580 per year, $75.28 per hour

7. Sales

Median pay: $61,270 per year, $29.46 per hour

8. Graphic Design

Median pay: $58,910 per year, $28.32 per hour

9. Human Resources

Median pay: $136,350 per year, $65.55 per hour

10. Virtual Assistant

Median pay: $46,010 per year, $22.12 per hour

11. Accounting

Median pay: $79,880 per year, $38.41 per hour

12. Data Analyst

Median pay: $108,020 per year, $51.93 per hour

13. Education

Median pay: $122,010 per year, $58.66 per hour

14. Project Manager

Median pay: $98,580 per year, $47.39 per hour

15. Admin

Median pay: $40,480 per year, $19.46 per hour

16. Executive Assistant/Personal Assistant

Median pay: $73,680 per year, $35.42 per hour

17. Finance

Median pay: $99,890 per year, $48.02 per hour

18. Social Media Management

Median pay: $156,580 per year, $75.28 per hour

19. Researcher

Median pay: $60,960 per year, $29.31 per hour

20. Software Engineer

Median pay: $130,160 per year, $62.58 per hour

21. Cyber Security

Median pay: $120,360 per year, $57.87 per hour

22. Pharmacist

Median pay: $136,030 per year, $65.40 per hour

23. Bookkeeping

Median pay: $47,440 per year, $22.81 per hour

24. Web/UX Designer

Median pay: $92,750 per year, $44.59 per hour

25. Video Editor

Median pay: $65,070 per year, $31.28 per hour

26. Live Chat

Median pay: $39,680 per year, $19.08 per hour

27. Business Analyst

Median pay: $99,410 per year, $47.80 per hour

28. Payroll

Median pay: $54,690 per year, $26.29 per hour

29. Recruitment

Median pay: $67,650 per year, $32.53 per hour

30. Charity

Median pay: $64,160 per year, $30.85 per hour

Most-searched job data is sourced from Spacepool and is accurate as of July 22, 2024. Median pay data is sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is accurate as of 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Most-Searched Remote Job Roles — How Much Do They Pay?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.