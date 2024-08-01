News & Insights

30 Most-Searched Remote Job Roles — How Much Do They Pay?

August 01, 2024 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

While many companies are pushing for a return to the office, workers are still seeking opportunities to work from home. Searches for remote jobs have surged by 40% in the past six months, according to a new study by flexible workspace platform, Spacepool.

The study also found the 30 most sought-after remote roles by analyzing Google search volume for phrases containing “remote,” “work from home” and “work from anywhere.” Based on this analysis, these are the top 30 most-searched job roles over the past 12 months — plus how much they pay.

Smiling creative business man typing on desktop computer in office.

1. Data Entry

  • Median pay: $40,540 per year, $19.49 per hour

customer-service

2. Customer Service

  • Median pay: $39,680 per year, $19.08 per hour

Shot of female nurse explaining medical treatment to patient through a video call with computer in the consultation.

3. Nurse

  • Median pay: $86,070 per year, $41.38 per hour
A woman smiles while typing on her laptop at work.

4. Copywriter

  • Median pay: $73,690 per year, $35.43 per hour
Young african male programmer writing program code sitting at the workplace with three monitors in the office.

5. Developer

  • Median pay: $130,160 per year, $62.58 per hour

A woman looks happy as she works from home on her laptop.

6. Marketing

  • Median pay: $156,580 per year, $75.28 per hour
Relaxed African American is working from home stock photo

7. Sales

  • Median pay: $61,270 per year, $29.46 per hour
logo design brand designer sketch graphic drawing creative creativity draw studying work tablet concept - stock image.

8. Graphic Design

  • Median pay: $58,910 per year, $28.32 per hour
man with earphones for job interview working remotely.

9. Human Resources

  • Median pay: $136,350 per year, $65.55 per hour
African woman talking with someone over the laptop. stock photo

10. Virtual Assistant

  • Median pay: $46,010 per year, $22.12 per hour

Senior Taiwanese man with eyeglasses sitting in dining room at home and calculating bills for paying.

11. Accounting

  • Median pay: $79,880 per year, $38.41 per hour
Man with laptop calling on phone at home office stock photo

12. Data Analyst

  • Median pay: $108,020 per year, $51.93 per hour
Mature smart professor holding online class for e-learning school kids and students.

13. Education

  • Median pay: $122,010 per year, $58.66 per hour
Professional African american copywriter talking about new project on mobile earning money online.

14. Project Manager

  • Median pay: $98,580 per year, $47.39 per hour
Middle aged woman working from home office.

15. Admin

  • Median pay: $40,480 per year, $19.46 per hour

Shot of an attractive young businesswoman wearing headsets and working on a computer at home.

16. Executive Assistant/Personal Assistant

  • Median pay: $73,680 per year, $35.42 per hour
A man works his side hustle job while smiling and sitting in front of his laptop at home.

17. Finance

  • Median pay: $99,890 per year, $48.02 per hour
iPhone 11 Pro showing Social media applications on its screen.

18. Social Media Management

  • Median pay: $156,580 per year, $75.28 per hour
Pensive clever indian or arabian guy, student or freelancer, using laptop, working or studying remotely, listening to webinar, taking notes, homework, sits at home on sofa, looks away, thinking.

19. Researcher

  • Median pay: $60,960 per year, $29.31 per hour
Home Office

20. Software Engineer

  • Median pay: $130,160 per year, $62.58 per hour

Cybersecurity concept.

21. Cyber Security

  • Median pay: $120,360 per year, $57.87 per hour
A female patient shows a doctor her prescription medication during a telemedicine appointment.

22. Pharmacist

  • Median pay: $136,030 per year, $65.40 per hour
96 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year, Spreadsheet Document Information Financial Startup Concept

23. Bookkeeping

  • Median pay: $47,440 per year, $22.81 per hour
Cropped shot of startup UX UI front end designers developing programming and coding mobile application from prototype and wireframe layout.

24. Web/UX Designer

  • Median pay: $92,750 per year, $44.59 per hour
Young casually clothed editor working from home office setup.

25. Video Editor

  • Median pay: $65,070 per year, $31.28 per hour

live chat on mobile app

26. Live Chat

  • Median pay: $39,680 per year, $19.08 per hour
Business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home as a freelance.

27. Business Analyst

  • Median pay: $99,410 per year, $47.80 per hour
businesswoman working on laptop in her workstation

28. Payroll

  • Median pay: $54,690 per year, $26.29 per hour
A woman holds a pen while looking at her laptop during her work day.

29. Recruitment

  • Median pay: $67,650 per year, $32.53 per hour
A woman smiles while working from home and looking at her laptop.

30. Charity

  • Median pay: $64,160 per year, $30.85 per hour

Most-searched job data is sourced from Spacepool and is accurate as of July 22, 2024. Median pay data is sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is accurate as of 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Most-Searched Remote Job Roles — How Much Do They Pay?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
