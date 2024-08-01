30 Most-Searched Remote Job Roles — How Much Do They Pay?

While many companies are pushing for a return to the office, workers are still seeking opportunities to work from home. Searches for remote jobs have surged by 40% in the past six months, according to a new study by flexible workspace platform, Spacepool.
The study also found the 30 most sought-after remote roles by analyzing Google search volume for phrases containing “remote,” “work from home” and “work from anywhere.” Based on this analysis, these are the top 30 most-searched job roles over the past 12 months — plus how much they pay.
1. Data Entry
- Median pay: $40,540 per year, $19.49 per hour
2. Customer Service
- Median pay: $39,680 per year, $19.08 per hour
3. Nurse
- Median pay: $86,070 per year, $41.38 per hour
4. Copywriter
- Median pay: $73,690 per year, $35.43 per hour
5. Developer
- Median pay: $130,160 per year, $62.58 per hour
6. Marketing
- Median pay: $156,580 per year, $75.28 per hour
7. Sales
- Median pay: $61,270 per year, $29.46 per hour
8. Graphic Design
- Median pay: $58,910 per year, $28.32 per hour
9. Human Resources
- Median pay: $136,350 per year, $65.55 per hour
10. Virtual Assistant
- Median pay: $46,010 per year, $22.12 per hour
11. Accounting
- Median pay: $79,880 per year, $38.41 per hour
12. Data Analyst
- Median pay: $108,020 per year, $51.93 per hour
13. Education
- Median pay: $122,010 per year, $58.66 per hour
14. Project Manager
- Median pay: $98,580 per year, $47.39 per hour
15. Admin
- Median pay: $40,480 per year, $19.46 per hour
16. Executive Assistant/Personal Assistant
- Median pay: $73,680 per year, $35.42 per hour
17. Finance
- Median pay: $99,890 per year, $48.02 per hour
18. Social Media Management
- Median pay: $156,580 per year, $75.28 per hour
19. Researcher
- Median pay: $60,960 per year, $29.31 per hour
20. Software Engineer
- Median pay: $130,160 per year, $62.58 per hour
21. Cyber Security
- Median pay: $120,360 per year, $57.87 per hour
22. Pharmacist
- Median pay: $136,030 per year, $65.40 per hour
23. Bookkeeping
- Median pay: $47,440 per year, $22.81 per hour
24. Web/UX Designer
- Median pay: $92,750 per year, $44.59 per hour
25. Video Editor
- Median pay: $65,070 per year, $31.28 per hour
26. Live Chat
- Median pay: $39,680 per year, $19.08 per hour
27. Business Analyst
- Median pay: $99,410 per year, $47.80 per hour
28. Payroll
- Median pay: $54,690 per year, $26.29 per hour
29. Recruitment
- Median pay: $67,650 per year, $32.53 per hour
30. Charity
- Median pay: $64,160 per year, $30.85 per hour
Most-searched job data is sourced from Spacepool and is accurate as of July 22, 2024. Median pay data is sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is accurate as of 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Most-Searched Remote Job Roles — How Much Do They Pay?
