Personal Finance

30 Most Expensive Retirement Towns in America

July 10, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

The nation’s five most expensive retirement towns all have one thing in common: They’re in California.

How did we determine the 30 most expensive retirement towns in the United States? First, we isolated cities with populations over 25,000 and percentages of residents ages 65+ of at least 25%. Cost-of-living indexes were multiplied by average expenditure costs for retirees, and mortgage and rent costs were added to find the total cost of necessities for retired homeowners.

Neighborhood street with three homes.

Key Findings

  • California is home to America’s five most expensive retirement towns. Ranked from first to fifth place, they are Saratoga, Rancho Palos Verdes, Walnut Creek, Cerritos and Palm Springs. 
  • High-priced towns in Massachusetts, Arizona and Florida also cracked the top 10. Among the 10 most expensive retirement towns are two Massachusetts towns (Gloucester at #8 and Barnstable Town at #10), along with Scottsdale, Arizona, (#6) and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (#9). 
  • 14 Florida towns ranked in the list of 30, accounting for nearly 50% of the nation’s priciest retirement towns: Palm Beach Gardens (#9), Aventura (#11), Bonita Springs (#15), Delray Beach (#16), Dunedin (#19), Tarpon Springs (#20), Sarasota (#21), New Smyrna Beach (#23), Venice (#24), Bradenton (#25), Tamarac (#26), Cape Coral (#28), Largo (#29) and Ormond Beach (#30).

Ranked from most to least expensive, here are the 30 most expensive retirement towns in America.

Memorial_Arch_Saratoga_California

1. Saratoga, California

  • % of population 65+: 26%
  • Average home value: $4,118,931
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $6,165
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $8,544
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $282,625

View of Point Vicente Lighthouse at sunset, in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California.

2. Rancho Palos Verdes, California

  • % of population 65+: 26%
  • Average home value: $1,928,908
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,452
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $7,156
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $144,381
WALNUT CREEK, DECEMBER 19, 2016: Main Street hosts many upscale shops including luxury department stores.

3. Walnut Creek, California

  • % of population 65+: 29%
  • Average home value: $1,437,769
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,551
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $9,607
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $115,206
Cerritos California

4. Cerritos, California

  • % of population 65+: 25%
  • Average home value: $1,086,360
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,129
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $6,878
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $91,644
Golf course in Palm Springs, California

5. Palm Springs, California

  • % of population 65+: 34%
  • Average home value: $1,021,141
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $4,961
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $6,926
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $86,550

Scottsdale is a city in the eastern part of Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, part of the Greater Phoenix Area.

6. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • % of population 65+: 26%
  • Average home value: $954,919
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,120
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $7,338
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $81,525
La Quinta Downtown California Coachella Valley.

7. La Quinta, California

  • % of population 65+: 31%
  • Average home value: $785,335
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $4,976
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $6,926
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $71,613
Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave, Gloucester, Massachusetts, United States.

8. Gloucester, Massachusetts

  • % of population 65+: 26%
  • Average home value: $800,820
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,417
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $7,029
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $71,334
Aerial view of real estate in Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Image.

9. Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 31%
  • Average home value: $759,350
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,417
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $8,012
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $70,601

Four summer cottages and the Sandy Neck Lighthouse with the waters of Barnstable Harbor at the front door and windblown and wild sand dunes to the rear create an ideal secluded summer vacation location on Massachusetts's Cape Cod.

10. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

  • % of population 65+: 25%
  • Average home value: $741,632
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,377
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $7,401
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $68,453
Aerial image of Aventura Florida.

11. Aventura, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 26%
  • Average home value: $666,041
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,372
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $8,250
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $65,914
Lincoln California

12. Lincoln, California

  • % of population 65+: 27%
  • Average home value: $656,147
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,293
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $8,139
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $64,059
Dawn at a beautiful public golf course in Palm Desert California.

13. Palm Desert, California

  • % of population 65+: 37%
  • Average home value: $642,854
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $4,936
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $6,926
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $62,572

Prescott is a city in Yavapai County, Arizona, United States.

14. Prescott, Arizona

  • % of population 65+: 41%
  • Average home value: $623,194
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $4,961
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $10,273
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $62,383
scenic view of boats at dock in canal in bonita springs, florida - Image.

15. Bonita Springs, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 43%
  • Average home value: $609,650
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,328
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $9,456
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $61,349
Sunset in Florida - Image.

16. Delray Beach, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 28%
  • Average home value: $563,507
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,248
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $8,012
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $58,417
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

17. Santa Fe, New Mexico

  • % of population 65+: 26%
  • Average home value: $612,233
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,006
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $6,521
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $57,749

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

18. Lake Havasu City, Arizona

  • % of population 65+: 35%
  • Average home value: $486,770
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $4,847
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $10,400
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $53,721
Twilight scene at the harbor.

19. Dunedin, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 35%
  • Average home value: $471,601
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,224
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $8,227
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $52,200
Tarpon Springs, Florida, USA - November 11, 2013 Tourists fishing from a boat in Tarpon Springs Florida.

20. Tarpon Springs, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 31%
  • Average home value: $450,937
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,219
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $8,227
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $50,679
Sarasota, Florida, USA skyline on the bay at dawn.

21. Sarasota, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 29%
  • Average home value: $459,792
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,278
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $8,068
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $50,319

Georgetown , Texas , USA aerial drone suburb neighborhoods roads come together and take you home - lake property.

22. Georgetown, Texas

  • % of population 65+: 28%
  • Average home value: $445,631
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $4,713
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $7,989
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $50,144
View of Ponce Inlet and New Smyrna Beach from Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse, Florida.

23. New Smyrna Beach, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 35%
  • Average home value: $447,930
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,090
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $8,147
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $49,745
late afternoon sun over Gulf of Mexico and Venice Pier in Venice Florida - Image.

24. Venice, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 60%
  • Average home value: $432,874
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,293
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $8,068
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $49,034
Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton, FL USA.

25. Bradenton, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 27%
  • Average home value: $419,337
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,144
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $7,901
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $47,928

Tamarac Florida Golf Course Lake - Image.

26. Tamarac, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 26%
  • Average home value: $390,907
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,139
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $7,870
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $47,914
An aerial view of the town of Banning, California which lies at the base of Mount San Gorgonio.

27. Banning, California

  • % of population 65+: 29%
  • Average home value: $422,401
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $4,802
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $8,092
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $47,141
Cape Coral, Florida.

28. Cape Coral, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 25%
  • Average home value: $366,430
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,204
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $9,456
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $46,886
beach cities, Largo Florida, Taylor Lake

29. Largo, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 27%
  • Average home value: $375,120
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,174
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $8,227
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $45,895

An afternoon shot of Ormond Beach in Florida.

30. Ormond Beach, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 33%
  • Average home value: $387,914
  • Average cost of groceries (annual): $5,050
  • Average cost of healthcare (annual): $8,147
  • Total cost of living for a homeowner annually: $45,794

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates first isolated cities with a total population greater than 25,000 and the percentage of the population of residents ages 65 and over of at least 25%, as sourced from the U.S. Census’ 2023 5-year American Community Survey. After isolating the retirement towns, GOBankingRates found for each city the average rent for all rental types (sourced from Zillow Observed Value Index from May 2025), average home value (sourced from Zillow Home Value Index from May 2025), average mortgage cost (assuming a 20% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate from June 26 of 6.77%, sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data) and assuming there is no HOA fees or property taxes, cost-of-living indexes covering grocery, healthcare, utilities, and transportation sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and multiplied  by the average expenditure costs for retirees for each expenditure (sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired households). The expenditure costs were added to the mortgage and rent cost to find the total cost of necessities for homeowners and renters. The cities were sorted to show the highest to the lowest total cost of necessities for retired homeowners. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 27, 2025.

