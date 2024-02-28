30 Leap Day 2024 Deals to Jump On

Leap day, February 29, comes around every four years and was first introduced by Julius Caesar over 2,000 years ago. It is a day filled with folklore, superstitions and traditions, old and new.

To pay homage, a bunch of restaurants and a few other places are giving away free or discounted food, refreshments and overnight stays. Some deals are reserved for those special people with leap day birthdays, known as "Leaplings," but most are available to anyone.

Here are a few of the best leap day 2024 deals we found to end the month on a high note.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is offering its popular Pizookies for just $2.29 with a minimum purchase of $10. Dine-in only.

Bob Evans

Get 20% off when you pay for your meal with this coupon. For online orders, use promo code 759002044.

Buffalo Wild Wings

On leap day, buy one order of boneless wings at Buffalo Wild Wings and get another order free.

Chipotle

Chipotle has a free side of guacamole with promo code EXTRA24 when you order online.

Chuck E. Cheese

Children under 52 inches get a FREE All-Day Jump Pass at Chuck E. Cheese locations featuring a Trampoline Zone. Find the coupon on Chuck E. Cheese.

Del Taco

Enjoy a leap day feast at Del Taco with 30 tacos for under $20.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Enjoy a medium Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee for just $2 via the Dunkin’ app. The offer is only available to Dunkin’ Rewards members. Join Dunkin’ Rewards here.

Habit Burger Grill

Get a free Shake with any purchase from the Habit Burger Grill when you order online or in the app with a promo code. Use promo code SHAKE24 at checkout.

Hickory Tavern

Buy a $50 gift card for only $29 at Hickory Tavern on leap day. Not valid for same day use.

Hooters

HootClub Rewards members with the app downloaded and a Hooters location favorited will receive a select appetizer for just $2.29. Limit one per account.

Hungry Howie’s Pizza

Buy one large pizza at regular price, and get a large 1-topping pizza for just $0.29 with a Hungry Howie’s coupon code valid, February 26 -29. The offer is for carryout orders only.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is giving customers one free classic cookie with the purchase of any 6- or 12-pack of cookies through March 3. For customers who have leap day birthdays, you’ll get four free classic cookies (a cookie for every birthday year missed), birthday décor, and party hats. Customers must show their ID.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Get small treats for only $0.96 on leap day at Jeremiah’s Italian Ice.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Buy a sub in the Jersey Mike’s app and get a free sub later! The offer is valid for MyMike’s members (one time only) through February 29.

Kona Grill

On Feb. 29, 2024, enjoy the Surf & Turf for $29 from Kona Grill.

Krispy Kreme

Buy any dozen Krispy Kreme’s and get an Original Glazed Dozen for only $2.29 more with a Krispy Kreme deal valid on leap day, February 29.

Krystal

Get a free Krystal with any purchase with promo code LEAPDAY on February 29.

La Madeleine

Buy one Oatmeal Raisin or Chocolate Chunk cookie from La Madeleine and get another one free when you order in-store.

Legal Sea Foods

Get 2 one-pound steamed lobsters for only $29! Legal Sea Foods. Reservations are strongly encouraged!

Marco’s Pizza

Get 29% off your order with a Marco’s Pizza promo code valid through March 3. Order from the website using promo code: LEAP29.

Noodles & Co.

Noodles rewards members can get 29% off on orders of $29 or more on leap day, February 29. Join on the Noodles Rewards page.

Panda Express

Panda Express rewards members can get an order of Firecracker Shrimp for free - for a limited time only.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is celebrating leap day with a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart. No purchase necessary!

If that isn’t enough to wet your appetite, check out more specials just in time for leap day!

Perdue Farms

From Feb. 22 to 29, 2024, Perdue Farms is offering 29% off any purchase of $99 or more on PerdueFarms.com Use promo code Leap29 at checkout.

Staples

Staples Easy Rewards members can get a FREE passport photo in-store on February. 29, 2024. Join Staples Easy Rewards.

Great Wolf Lodge

Book a stay at Great Wolf Lodge New England for $29 per night! Book on Feb 29th and use code LEAP. The deal is good for standard suites on stays from Feb. 29 to June 13. There must be a minimum of three guests per room.

The Preserve Resort & Spa

In celebration of Leap Day, get 29% off room rates at the Preserve Resort & Spa, located in Richmond, R.I. Must be booked by March 1, 2024.

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club is offering discounted rooms to all travelers for $229 on Thursday nights in February plus a $50 resort credit. What’s more, guests born on Feb. 29 can stay for $29 on Thursday nights in February. A two-night minimum is required.

Topnotch Resort

Guests at Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vermont who book four nights can get 29% off their stay. The deal is good for stays between Feb. 25 and Dec. 24. Offer expires at midnight on Feb. 29.

Newport Marriott Hotel & Spa

Newport Marriott Hotel & Spa is offering $1 valet parking during stays in February. To get the deal, use the code PSF.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.